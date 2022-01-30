So often when speaking with people in various situations they say, “I feel as though I am adrift”. So often people feel like they’re in the wrong place, in the wrong time. It is as if they’ve missed the plan and don’t know what to do. It is this aimlessness we’ll consider this week as you turn in the real Bible to Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end”. Now there is a scripture that ought to be a comfort to us all. Write it on something you’ll see every day. Memorize it and write it in your journal often. God has THE plan for you. The plan that brings you along a path where your steps are appointed and events are scheduled. His plan takes you to the right places, brings into your life the right thoughts, the right spouse, the right goals. The husband for you ladies. His plan brings you to the right wife fellas. God’s plan brings the right friends and right heart into your life. In God’s plan there isn’t any drifting, depression, emptiness, or sense of uselessness. Unfortunately, the devil has a plan for you too. The plan the devil has is one of hardship, evil, wickedness, and sadness. His plan is always a deception. Whatever he must do to keep you from turning to God is part of his plan. But make no mistake, there are always tears, disappointment, depression, anxiety and discouragement, and hopelessness. For any man willing to permit the devil’s plan to go into effect in his life; the result will be troubles, promiscuity, fornication, and IF he has a wife for you men, rest assured she will be, as Solomon put it, “more bitter than death, whose heart is snares and nets, ” [Ecclesiastes 7:26a]. For you women, the devil’s plan is tears and bitterness, outrage, and defilement. Disappointed hopes are coming for you. I imagine that some of you are thinking “well, I have my own plans and I’ll take my chances”. The problem is that your plan will inevitably line up with the devil’s plans. He’ll take your plan and twist it until it becomes his and almost certainly you won’t even realize that your plan was hijacked. Don’t think so? Well tell me, has your plan taken on a life of its own? Has it gone where you never intended? Has your plan left you drifting and empty and knowing something is very wrong? Like something is missing?! Have you not sensed the great emptiness and have you not tried time and again to ‘turn over a new leaf’, to fill the emptiness with things that just led to more and more a sense of not being what you thought you’d be? Of not accomplishing what you thought you’d accomplish? This is not the case with God’s plan. Remember He said I have a plan that will bring you to peace? Peace with who you are and where you are and what you are achieving in your life. Thoughts ‘not of evil’ but of an expected end. Oh friend, if you will but turn to God and take his hand, it won’t be long before you begin to sense his presence and you will begin to see his plan at work in your life. Come and discover what God’s plan for you is at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine across from Pizza Hut on the Loop. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Service at 10AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM. Come be a part soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
