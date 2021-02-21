“They say” that “as long as there is breath there is hope”. It sounds good and doubtless in some cases it may be true. Unfortunately, in some cases it most certainly isn’t true as we’re about to see. Turn your attention to Daniel chapter 5:1-30 and let me ‘jog’ your memory. Here we find the case of young king Belshazzar. If you wanted nothing accomplished at all, Belshazzar’s the man for the job. You know the type, doesn’t know where a barbershop is in all of Palestine. A real job would have to chase him down the street and even then, I’d lay odds on him getting away. So, during one of his wild boozer parties with over a thousand guests, Belshazzar got the bright idea to use the bowls and cups from the house of God to drink booze out of. Now, Belshazzar knows he’s mocking God and he doesn’t care. What he doesn’t know is that he has finally crossed a line. You should read this chapter if you haven’t done so lately. Out comes the hand of God to write the horrifying words on the wall “MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN”. Belshazzar calls for the DNC, MSNBC, CNN, the View to come interpret the writing but that gets him three loads of horse-feathers. His mother, the queen, says “why don’t we get the great prophet Daniel to take a peek at it”? Daniel is brought in and immediately rebukes Belshazzar for his foolish pride [vs 23] and interprets the writing [Vs 26-28] “This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. 27 TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. 28 PERES: Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians”. Belshazzar was killed later that same night. He went too far…crossed God’s line…rejected God’s call and died in shame and sin. You see friend, the convicting work of the Holy Spirit is in the hand of God and it is precious [II Peter 3:9; Acts 11:18; II Tim 2:25] but if that conviction is rejected, repentance is rejected, without which NO ONE can trust on Christ. Daniel knew that God had arranged for Belshazzar to know the truth [Dan 5:17-21] and he even pointed it out to him saying in verse 22 “And thou his son, O Belshazzar, hast not humbled thine heart, though thou knewest all this;” Daniel said, in short, “Belshazzar, God tried to get your heart, He’s called but you mocked it, rejected it, laughed at it, turned away repeatedly and said NO! ITS OVER! You may be asking “preacher is that true? I have felt and heard in my heart God call to me to trust Christ, but I’ve rejected it for various reasons…can I really go too far, will God really stop calling me? Yes, for some, He will. Here in our text that’s exactly what happened to Belshazzar! Read also Luke 14:16-24; Psalm 7:11. I don’t know if God draws a line in everyone’s life, but I do know that for some, He does. If reading that bothers you, perhaps it isn’t too late for you! Only God can know when a person has crossed that line! Our duty is to love them, witness to them, give them the gospel as urgently and sincerely as we can. The rest is God’s work. We can’t convict, we can’t bring them to repentance…all we can do is give them the word of God and trust the rest to Him! Join us at Calvary Baptist Church! www calvarybcpalestine.com
Religious Column:Going Too Far
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
