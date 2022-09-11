In I Samuel 25:1-42 we read the account of a dear Godly women who married the wrong husband. I urge you, as we always do, to take up the Bible and read the text we’ve recommended before going further so that it is familiar in your mind. It tells of a precious woman named Abigail who, like so many today, had somehow ended up married to an idiot named Nabal. Whether it was an arranged marriage, or a poor choice on her part, or perhaps she just married at a time when she didn’t know better, we’re not told. But be it her fault or not she is certainly in a mess. Nabal is greedy, selfish, and rude. Worse yet, he is one of those who doesn’t respect God or honor biblical precepts. His wife Abigail; however, is a sweet, intelligent, spiritually minded, and beautiful woman (Verse 3). That is such a common situation! I’d like to stop there for a moment and say to you wives who may be in this situation: You are not alone! Many others like you have learned too late that their husband isn’t what they thought he was. I would encourage you wives who find yourself in such a marriage to consider Abigail’s attributes and adopt them as your own. Notice #1 Abigail had a good understanding: There are many maxims that have been preserved down through the ages which encourage us to cultivate ‘good understanding’. None is more perfectly phrased than the counsel of God concerning how to develop good understanding: [Psalm 1:1 Blessed is the man that a) Walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor b) standeth in the way of sinners, nor c) sitteth in the seat of the scornful. Proverbs 12:15 The way of the fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkeneth unto counsel is wise. A young man or woman must cultivate wisdom and surround themselves with wise counselors (which is to say Bible believers) rather than those who esteem themselves wise. If you read the text, you know what has happened between Nabal and David’s men. You also know it is about to come to a decidedly unpleasant end. But Abigail intervened and thanks to her wisdom, fast actions, and humble spirit, she saved the lives of the servants. As you know, Abigail so impressed king David that he was turned completely from his intended vengeance. Let me point out that despite her husband’s foolishness, Abigail honored her marriage covenant to God to honor, love, serve and submit to him as her husband. #2. She didn’t go around telling everyone that her husband is an idiot. #3. She trusted the Lord, lived the best Christian life possible under the circumstances and tried to do ‘damage control’ with her husband’s foolish ways. If you’re a good Christian woman married to a man who is not a Christian: *There is hope! *There is mercy! *There is grace! *God knows your heartache and he sees all your tears! A) For those women not yet married – NEVER MARRY A LOST MAN! [II Corinthians 6:13-18]. B) If it’s too late and you already made that mistake – STAY FAITHFUL, STAY IN CHURCH, SURROUND YOURSELF WITH PRAYING FRIENDS! Your husband may escape your witness, your walk, your pleadings and he may even ignore your Christianity, BUT he cannot escape your prayers or your God. Malcolm Harrison is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine on the loop across from the Pizza Hut 903-729-5924. Come bring the right heart and hear the right message!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
