“Someone must have planted those,” I said out loud to my 12-year-old son in the passenger’s seat.
He agreed as much as any preteen boy might about a rural road’s beauty, much less the wildflowers taking it over. I glanced again across the passenger seat and out the window to the long blades of emerald that had crept right up to the edge of the road. Popping in and up throughout were bursts of yellow, pink, purple and red blooms.
My brain took it in slowly as I focused on not getting us hit head on.
When I dared to look again, I was amazed at how many more blooms I saw. It was as if they were perfectly sprinkled in and around both sides of the road. They were random but seemingly carefully distributed, a magnificently painted picture.
As a writer and occasional painter, it has taken years to learn how important details are. It isn’t necessarily more words (or strokes) that does the job so much as the right word. It takes revision after revision and attention to detail. Like the detail of these seemingly carefully crafted tiny blooms.
It is why I marvel at those who write books. Filling in the details accurately and effectively is a craft like no other. Creating a fictitious world with characters lives at stake, understanding their personalities and developing their plot lines is an exercise in thoughtfulness. There is a joy and excitement over seeing a character become the person imagined by the author.
Their life experiences define them.Their life experiences can open them up or completely shut them down. They celebrate victories and get into trouble. Sometimes they might even have to be rescued.
It is not unlike my newly found appreciation for driving on Texas farm and county roads. It has become a favorite thing of mine. Whether I’m headed to Tyler or Austin or Dallas, I revel in the fact that most of the drive is quiet and easy and dotted with farms and animals and towering pine trees. It is peaceful and a pleasure.
I remind myself regularly what a gift it is.
As a child I would never have thought about dirty roads with old trucks and cows, but perspective and a little bit of living written into your story will do a lot.
Heavily populated areas and places with more buildings and concrete quickly make you miss these quiet and beautiful moments.
Delighting at the bright strands of green all around me, the trees arched over the road creating a canopy that welcomes you along, I can’t imagine this creative outpouring—not just words on a page. Old fence lines covered by sweeping lengths of tall grass are delicately decorated with abundant beauty.
Someone did plant them I thought.
They are wildflowers scattered by the King of creation who loves beauty. He is, after all, the author of it. He imagined them, crafted them, lovingly planted them for the enjoyment of anyone who would look.
Still amazed, I continue on this road I have taken almost every day since school began in August. A new appreciation overcomes me when I think that nothing is lost on the one, true Author.
I have never attempted to create a world with every vibrant detail. A human brain is not designed to be omniscient. This Author is.
He is responsible for all the ways those details overlap, intertwine and subsequently change the outcome for the character.
Before the beginning of creation, before a single flower was planted anywhere, He knew I would drive along a county road later in my life. He wrote it this way. He knew I would look out that window with the eyes He created, and behold the flowers He planted and it would register in my brain that they are a beautiful gift meant for me in that moment.
He even delighted when I recognized this.
The moment turns to a inward rejoicing, only so that I don’t completely freak out my child.
He made me part of His story.
He has made us all a part of His story.
Our lives are at stake.
He is carefully crafting each moment, knowing the plans He has for each of us.
Amy French is a former editor of the Palestine Herald Press newspaper.
