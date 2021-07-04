In the weeks ahead we will be discussing heaven and, hopefully, answer questions you might have and give you hope and assurance of your eternal home. Throughout this series, I recommend that you have your Bible as a companion so you can mark the referenced scriptures.
In 2 Corinthians 5:1-10, Paul described our earthly bodies as a tent. We groan in this tent and someday we shall appear before Christ for what we have done or not done.
Let’s start with a summary of heaven. The King James Version of the Bible mentions the word "heaven" 327 times in the Old Testament and 255 times in the New Testament. The term heaven is used in three ways in the Bible: atmospheric, celestial and intermediate.
The first is the atmospheric heaven—the troposphere, the space surrounding the earth extends to a height of about six miles. It is from the atmospheric heaven that the earth receives dew, rain, snow, wind and thunder. The clouds are in the atmospheric heaven. They are a reminder of the gracious gifts we receive from God. (Gen. 1:1-19)
The celestial realm where the sun, moon, stars and planets are located is called heaven. Genesis 1:1, 1:14 and Psalm 33:6 tell us God created the universe and placed these lights in heaven.
Heaven is the dwelling place of God, also called Paradise. Paul was called up to the third heaven (2 Cor.12:2). It is also called intermediate heaven (Luke 23:43). This also explains where believers reside before receiving their resurrected bodies at the rapture. The term “intermediate” is used to distinguish from the eternal state, the new heaven and the new Earth.
When making a long trip we suspend the mail, make arrangements for lodging, develop an itinerary, get contact numbers, get prescriptions filled and we pack. How much more preparation should we be making for our eternal destination? Jesus has gone ahead of us to prepare us a home (John 14:3). Someone said, “The statistics on death are impressive. One out of everyone dies.” This realization alone should motivate us to use our time wisely. Paul wrote, seek the things above, where Christ is, seated with God. Set your minds on things above and not on the thing of this earth. (Col. 3:1-2).
It comes down to this, salvation is the number one preparation. The only people who will go to heaven are those who have received Jesus Christ. “Thou hast created us for Thyself, and our heart is not quiet until it rests in Thee.” (Augustine) If you are reading this and have not received the Lord Jesus Christ, pray right now, confess your sins and give your life to Jesus. Contact me personally and I would be happy to pray with you.
Eddie Turner has an M.A. in Pastoral Ministries and a B.S. in Pastoral Counseling. He is a member of Norwood Heights Baptist Church and he can be reached at eddieturner2502@gmail.com.
