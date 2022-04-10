Sixty-six-year-old retired nurse and hiking enthusiast Geraldine was lost and she knew she was lost and she knew she was in deep trouble. She’d tried her phone repeatedly but there wasn’t any service. After days, exhausted and with no food, no water, no phone service, no cellular battery, and no way to reach help she crawled into her sleeping bag, inside her tent, and died. One of her friends reported that ‘She was afraid to be alone and scared of the dark’. Before she died Geraldine wrote in her journal “When you find my body, it would be a great kindness if you would please call my husband and daughter and tell them I am dead…”. Then, inside her sleeping bag, inside her tent, she died. It would be a full two years before her remains were found by a logging company surveyor. If you walked from Palestine’s hospital to the Gateway store just off loop 256 on highway 79, you’d have walked almost two miles. It isn’t very far, is it? That’s how far from the path Geraldine was. Just a little wandering from the path ended Geraldine’s life. She overestimated her abilities, went unprepared and what might have ended ok, went terribly wrong. I am sure she never expected things to get so out of hand so quickly. I fear many adventurous people underestimate the danger of the path they’re on and get overconfident in their ability to handle it. Proverbs 4:14 says “Enter not into the path of the wicked and go not in the way of evil men.” Many verses in Proverbs and other books of scripture offer counsel and warn us that there are right paths, wrong paths, plain paths, uneven paths, crooked paths, and straight paths. Throughout the centuries many have thought that no matter how lost they were, they’re still close enough to the path to make it back. Too many think that wherever they are is their path and they don’t want to be warned {judged} no matter how far from God’s path they’ve wandered. To them the path is wherever they happen to be. One set of statistics reports that between 2010-2014 192 people died while hiking…they got lost or injured and starved to death. So it is spiritually as well. There are some plain paths in life for the Christian to follow and some they’re told to avoid. In life, hikers doom themselves by being unprepared, inexperienced and making poor decisions. In the spiritual life this holds true as well: Christians who aren’t prepared spiritually, aren’t Biblically educated and consequently they make poor spiritual decisions. Many years ago I took hold of our merciful God’s outstretched hand and asked him to lead me in a plain path. There have been times when I wandered off the path, but it was always because I let go of his hand. Each time I’ve stopped and shouted and called for him and he came to me and led me back to the path. Each time he has warned me to stay beside him and hold his hand. If you’ve gotten off the path and lost your way spiritually, maybe it’s time for you to stop, call out to God and follow him back to the path you were supposed to be on. We invite you to worship with us at Calvary Baptist Church across from the industrial plaza on the Loop in Palestine. God is waiting, your loved ones are waiting. Come see the path you’re supposed to be on.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com. You can reach the Pastor at pastorcbcpalestine@embarqmail.com.
