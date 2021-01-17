One of the most humorous comments I hear about old fashioned Christian fundamentalism is that “they’re all legalistic”. Lord knows we Independent Fundamental Baptist get slapped with that label often. I’ve even heard the label applied to Southern Baptist back during the years I spent in the ‘SBC’ (Southern Baptist Convention). When opportunity presents itself I like to ask the person(s) I am talking to what exactly they mean by “legalist / legalism”. The answers are comical more often than not. Often as well I hear people say that they left a legalistic church because of this standard or that standard. One lady said “well, they expect a person to be in church every time the doors are open”: Regrettably I hear this so often these days it doesn’t even surprise me anymore. God said ‘times are going to get worse and Christians will be easily led astray from church, from desiring to be with Christian assemblies. He said Christians will be easily turned to being lovers of their own selves more and more [II Timothy 3:1,2] and [II Timothy 3:3-4] and many are going to drift away from church so far that they will depart from the faith [I Timothy 4:1]. But for those who love God He said we will need to go to church; to gather together ‘more and more’ {not less and less}‘as ye see the day approaching’ [Hebrews 10:25]. Not surprisingly the Apostles loved to gather with their Christian brethren and often they gathered daily and fellowshipped together. Our Lord Jesus said a mark of a true Christian is love for the brethren. Those we love, we want to be with and close to. I don’t recall Jesus ever saying to the disciples “sheesh fella’s, I just saw you all two days ago, do we have to get together this often?” Can you imagine Jesus waking up and seeing a big crowd of people coming to be near him and him saying “Wait, for crying out loud, I just preached to you and healed the sick three days ago, can’t ya leave me alone for a few weeks?” Sounds ridiculous doesn’t it?! Because that’s not how the children of God think. No, they want and enjoy the fellowship of like-minded believers in Christ. But, time and again I hear ‘professing Christians’ complain about biblical standards…dress standards, faithfulness standards, associational standards, conduct standards etc {all of which are everywhere in the scriptures}. Just being facetious for a moment it makes me think my wife may be one of those ‘so-called legalists’. She demands I be faithful to her and her alone. She expects me to dress a certain way in public and especially at church! Would you believe she even expects me to do certain things and in a certain way. Not only that but she expects me home every night! Can you believe she has standards for who I can associate with and what places I can go to! Yes, come to think of it…my wife must be a legalist. Wait, that reminds me, God himself “whose I am, and whom I serve [Acts 27:23] said that it is only reasonable service and nothing noteworthy if I become a living sacrifice to Him [Romans 12:1]. In fact that legalistic God of the bible demands our absolute faith in the gospel, our complete devotion to Him to the utmost of our heart, soul and mind. Legalistic? Baptist Church invites you to come visit with us soon! We’re on the loop across from Pizza Hut. www.calvarybcpalestine.com Come This Sunday!
RELIGIOUS COLUMN:“Help, My Wife Is A Legalist”
Michael Maresh
Obituaries
Alta Jewell Richardson, 60, passed away Jan. 6, 2021 in Houston. Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery-Crockett. The viewing will be on Jan. 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of Crockett.
Funeral service for Kiara Raelyn Yarbrough, 26, who died on Janunary 1, 2021 in Dallas will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery. Burial to follow in Memorial Cemetery in Palestine, Texas. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine.
Jessie Louis McKnight, 88, died on January 8, 2021 in Crockett. Funeral services will be held on January 16, 2021 at noon Satuday at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Burial to follow in Mt. Moriah-Crockett. Services will be handled by Emanuel Funeral Home of Crockett, Texas.
Services for William "Bill" Edward Pervis, age 74, of Elkhart, are pending at Rhone Funeral Home. Mr. Pervis passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Tyler. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Services for Virginia Eleanor Kinart, 94 of Elkhart are pending with Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. Mrs. Kinart passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home.
