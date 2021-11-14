Dwight D Eisenhower, my favorite president, who retitled Armistice Day {the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month} as Veterans Day, said “History does not long entrust freedom to the care of the weak or the timid”. It shall be a day for the country, the families, the citizens to confer honor upon those patriotic men and women who have taken up arms on our behalf. Tom Clancy, the famous author wrote “The U.S. Military is us. There is no truer representation of a country than the people that it sends into the field to fight for it. The people who wear our uniform and carry our rifles into combat are our kids, and our job is to support them because they’re protecting us”. Winston Churchill, speaking on the matter of honoring our veterans, wisely said, “never was so much owed by so many to so few”. “Wars are not paid for in wartime, the bill comes later.” Benjamin Franklin wrote – Perhaps some of you will agree, that part of the bill is paid in honoring those who served the demands of peace. Moreover, in the scope of what I mean by “served” I include those Fathers, Mothers, Sister and Brothers, Sons and Daughters who laid one or more dear ones upon the “altar of freedom”. And for their terrible sacrifice received a folded flag and a letter of consolation. Such little reward for the empty chair at the table and the absence of one so loved. Who can hate war more than the soldiers? How preposterous it is to read the grandiose comments about war and sacrifice written by those who have not served and who know nothing of valor and less of patriotism. As a veteran and on behalf of the grateful patriots and not a few veterans at Calvary Baptist Church we salute you honorable men and women, veterans of the United States of America. We are thankful for the time you gave, that your spouses gave, that your children gave and that your parents and loved ones gave that you might provide the shield of freedom for us. The badge of the Valiant is an ancient honor. Even in the glorious “Hall of Faith” [Hebrews 11:34] we are told of the Biblical Veterans who “waxed valiant in fight, turned to flight the armies of the aliens”. Shall I not mention David {the type of Christ himself} whom God’s Holy Ghost described in the Bible as “a mighty valiant man, a man of war…”. Indeed, we read all through 1st and 2nd Samuel about those mighty and valiant men who held high the standard of courage in the face of all odds. One day the final war will be waged and the Captain of our Salvation, the Son of the Living God, at the head of “his army” [Revelation 19:19] shall face, destroy once and for all eternity, the armies of the kings of the earth and then, ONLY then shall there be peace. Is that not just? The goal of any veteran, his chief aim and desire is peace. Until that day, our intention is to honor our veterans who have carried on their shoulders this ‘Historic Trust’ of freedom. We here at Calvary Baptist Church hold you in the most prestigious regard. Calvary Baptist Church wishes you a memorable and honorable Veterans Day. The King is Coming…make ready! Calvary Baptist Church welcomes you. We’re located on loop 256 right across from the Pizza Hut next to the veterinarian clinic. 903-729-5924 See us on the web at www.calvarybcpalestine.com
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
