I am one of those weirdos who likes a good lightening-laden thunderstorm and the worse they are the better I like them. I don’t rejoice in loss of life or devastation, but a good old-fashioned storm somehow captures my attention. The Bible speaks a lot about storms and one in particular over in Acts 27:14 called “Euroclydon”. Paul the Apostle was on a ship in that monster of storm. In fact, he was a prisoner onboard. The ship was driven by roaring wind and waves so violently that the crew and prisoners on board lost all hope that they would survive at all. They had done all they could. They had tossed all the cargo boxes and bags and junk overboard desperately trying to save themselves from sinking. However, in the midst of the storm, Paul stood and said [vs 23-24] that an angel of God {“whose I am and whom I serve”} had stood by him and told him the ship would be lost but that none of them would perish. See verse 25. “Wherefore, sirs, be of good cheer: for I believe God, that it shall be even as it was told me”. I love that! I love that proclamation “I BELIEVE GOD”! Paul had told the owners and captain of the ship that the weather and season was not good sailing weather – but apparently [verse 11] the ship’s captain and owners had said ‘oh just hush, go on and read your dumb old Bible, what do you know about ships and sailing anyway?”. He had warned them that he ‘had a bad feeling about leaving the port back in Crete’, but they ignored him. But it was a whole different picture when the waves were towering above the little ship and crashing down on its deck! I imagine him standing there, holding onto the mast ropes and yelling above the roaring winds and rain saying, “be of good cheer: for I believe God”! Those are comforting words for me! They inspire me. I’ve never been on an old sinking wooden ship in the midst of a hurricane in fear for my next breath! I’ve never had “all hope taken away that I would even survive the night” but I have had my share of emergencies, catastrophes, and tragedies. In them all I have found that I believe God and although I have not yet attained to keeping cheerful in calamities, I have learned that the things that are too big for me are not too big for God. What seems overwhelming to me NEVER rattles God. In fact, there have been many circumstances where I have seen the truth of Psalm 27:13-14. “I had fainted unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord”. This promise is for the children of God. IF you are a child of the King by grace through faith then you too can ‘be of good cheer’ for “Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope is in the Lord” [Jeremiah 17:7]. Again, as a servant of the Lord, I ask you ‘Do You Believe God?’ Calvary Baptist Church invites you to come love God and His word! We’re located across from the Industrial Plaza on Loop 256 in Palestine. Sunday School 10 a.m., Services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and of Course Bible study and prayer Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
