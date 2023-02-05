It’s a rainy Saturday morning and I should be cleaning. Actually I have been, but the pause comes unwelcome.
The TV is on in the background and the background bursts rudely to the forefront.
How dare they?
How dare they show over and again the brutal footage of a man being beaten to death?
As a mother of five, the cries coming from the screen of “Mom!” are too much to bear and the tears come as I turn away and move to dusting the living room. The new pink duster is fat and soft and I was so excited to buy it a couple of weeks ago. Excited to buy a duster.
In the next room a man on screen is dying.
I try not to think about it.
I look to the large cedar cross my husband made for me. I have it leaning on its side in the floor-to-ceiling window.
It is on its side because He finished His work. Our dear savior said we would have to take up our cross and follow after him.
It is a terrible task though. Christianity would like you to think it is an easy and pretty one.
Terrible because sacrificing your life is not easy.
Terrible because we live in a world broken beyond belief.
There is evidence playing on that stupid TV screen.
What we are seeing is appalling. A man is being unjustly beaten and eventually killed.
I have watched talking heads analyzing footage.
At the top of each hour a graphic warning is issued and the beating begins again.
The shock and disbelief are overwhelming, emotions raw. The man’s mother, as calmly as possible, telling people to not be violent. A miracle in and of itself. I can only think if that were my child crying out for me and the whole world was watching him being killed, I would want that whole world to burn.
Perhaps that is what is appalling to us, what we cannot allow ourselves to think, to fathom.
As spectators, far out of danger, sitting on our living room sofa; as journalists in a studio with makeup on and Botox injected, our disdain is palpable. We can tell people “this is graphic,” “it is hard to watch,” but we will will show it to you again. Do we trust the words or the actions?
It is your turn to watch and to judge.
People are searching for answers. Is it racial hatred? Is it improper training? Is it brutality? We are not animals, they say. This is not who we are, they say. How can one person do this to another person, we ask.
As I dusted, I moved to my large cedar cross. It is rough and splintery. When dust gathers on it, you cannot just brush it off. It sticks hard. Trying to remove it can result in splinters, pricked skin.
I think about it laying on its side, a symbol of the fact the work has been done. Victory over death was accomplished, yet that dirt on the side is so unappealing.
It is the same as staring at the unthinkable on my TV screen.
This is what has been done since Cain killed Abel. Since a snake whispered in a garden.
We let emotions run wild, anger and rage grow unchecked.
We avoid accountability and now we are all appalled.
What I realize this morning, however, is that what is appalling is that we are all complicit.
We are all capable, culpable.
We live in a society ruled by feeling and emotion, not right and wrong, no absolute truth. When there is no moral line to be drawn, when it is ever moving, how do we ever know if we have crossed over?
Is it a moment of brutality that brings us back again?
We are all appalled, because whether we will ever admit it or not, we are being faced with our own depravity.
We are again blinded by emotion. We grapple and try and find answers in the wrong places.
When confronted with this horror, we cry out for sense, for reason, for moral truth, for accountability.
Someone must be held accountable!
Depths of our sin evidenced everywhere: racism, pride, anger, hatred, idol worship, false sense of security, doing things our way, unchecked emotion and rage.
We are all broken.
We are all accountable.
Perhaps we gasp, and grasp, and look away, because we ourselves are exposed.
John Stott said, “Before we can begin to see the cross as something done for us, we have to see it as something done by us.”
This is a collective reckoning.
Emotion will not rescue us.
Only absolute truth will: Someone was accountable.
I pick away at the dirt and dust sticking to the cross in my living room.
The beautiful, brutal cross where the Son of Man was beaten and killed unjustly and we stood by and watched.
We participated.
That scummy surface on the cross—this is what I contributed.
How dare they play it again and again?
How dare I have it on in the background?
How dare I walk away and try not to think about what is happening in a lost and fallen world?
This is the world in need of a Savior. In need of absolute truth. Our feelings and emotions will not fix this.
They never have.
The serpent in the garden knew it when he questioned the goodness of God. When he whispered and said our feelings and our doubt supersede the truth of God.
In the middle of paradise, humans chose their own emotions and reason over the absolute truth of their Creator.
The man on the TV unjustly lost his life and we all sit by and watch.
We long for rescue and covering.
May we find it in the only place it is offered—in the shadow of the cross.
Amy French is a former editor of the Palestine Herald Press newspaper.
