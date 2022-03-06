God has an agenda for His Kingdom. Some scholars have defined God’s Kingdom agenda as, “The manifestation of the rule of God over all things and the administering of His agenda through spiritually binding relationships. In Psalm 128 the psalter focuses on the areas where God’s agenda is accomplished through relationships; the individual, family, church, and society.
God’s love for us is manifested in the person of Jesus Christ who was fully both God and man. The psalmist writes, “Blessed is everyone who fears the Lord, who walks in his ways!” (vs.1) God focuses first on you and me, the “individual”. As individuals, we submit to God’s plan and embrace God’s divine rule and reap the blessing of salvation, peace, provision, eternal life, and guidance through the Holy Spirit. “You shall eat the fruit of the labor of your hands; you shall be blessed, and it shall be well with you.”(vs. 2). God’s promises we shall be spiritually filled, our labors will not be in vain and we shall be happy as we trust in Him and walk in His ways.
The psalmist then transitions to sing of God’s plan for the “family”. (vs 3-4) The Bible teaches, “Honor your father and mother, to train your children properly in order that they please the Lord.” (Exodus 20:12, Proverbs 22:6, Col. 3:20) God created the first family. The family unit is God’s platform for civilization. There are those in society who attack the family to promote unbiblical ideologies. They are minions of Satan. As members of God’s family and with our earthly family we can stand strong through these political and social attacks. Societal survival does not depend on a political party, governmental regulations, or social ideologies. Societal survival depends on godly leadership within the family. As husbands and wives exemplify biblical leadership, children will grow into godly productive members of society.
Psalm 128:5 then exalts the “church.”. God’s agenda is accomplished through the congregational church. We see the word “Zion”. Throughout the Old Testament, Zion represented the holy temple in Jerusalem or the city itself. Within the New Testament, the “church” is born through God’s children. “What agreement has the temple of God with idols? For we are the temple of the living God”. I will make my dwelling among them and walk among them, and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.” ( 2 Cor. 2:16) Some say, “I can worship God without going to church” and that is correct, but the New Testament teaches that believers should come together corporately to worship and support one another, the children of God are to be servants in His Kingdom. (1 Cor. 14:26)
The psalmist exalts “Society”. “May you see the prosperity of Jerusalem all the days of your life! May you see your children's children! Peace be upon Israel!” (vs 6). He desires peace and prosperity over where the people of God dwell. Today, we want this for our country. Some argue we need to repair our country through politics from the top down. God works from the bottom up. When individuals and families come together within the church and follow the Word of God, and share the glorious gospel, we will see God's power manifested within the individual, the family, the church and our society. May we dedicate ourselves and our families daily as instruments of God’s will.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
