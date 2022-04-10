In Mark 10:17-27 we read the story of a young ruler who had everything but he knew that something was missing. He ran to Jesus knelt down and asked, “Good Teacher what shall I do to inherit eternal life?” We are programmed to seek the best. We accumulate the possessions that we feel will generate security and happiness, we still feel empty and unsatisfied”
The young ruler in our story had authority, possessions, and wealth. There is nothing wrong with having any of these things but ultimately they cannot fully satisfy. Changing our circumstances is a short-lived solution because the void can only be filled by God. God made us for Himself to have a relationship with him through His Son. He is the only one that can fill the void. 1 John 2:15 tells us, “Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in them.” We should be grateful for what God gives us but our love should be directed toward Him, not our possessions.
The fact that the young ruler ran shows his sense of desperation. Running in public was something men of his stature did not do in their culture. The young ruler knew he needed eternal life but thought there was something he could do to earn it. Christ responded by reminding him of the commandments. “You know the commandments: ‘You shall not murder, you shall not commit adultery, you shall not steal, you shall not give false testimony, you shall not defraud, honor your father and mother.” The young ruler might have thought “Yep, I did all that.” But Jesus knew his heart. “Jesus looked at him and loved him. “One thing you lack,” He said, “Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven, then come, follow me.” In the next verse, we see that the young ruler walked away sad because He had great wealth. To follow Jesus meant he had to lay down the riches that held him in their grip. This begs the question of us, “What has its grip on us?” He rejected Christ’s offer of salvation for three reasons, unbelief, self-righteousness, and love of the world. There was nothing wrong with the young ruler’s possessions, it was his love for them that was wrong.
The question remains, “Is there something missing in your life?” There are multitudes of people with an abundance of material goods living to never realize their need for eternal life. If you could run to Jesus, what would His answer be to you? Is there something you need to relinquish? Is there something that is keeping you from truly serving Him? Maybe you are unchurched and you need to rejoin a fellowship of believers. Are there relationships that need to be mended through the power of Christ? Do you need to ask Christ into your heart? Christ’s answer to the young ruler was motivated by “love” and Christ loves you today. The doors of churches in Palestine are open with members longing to share the love of Christ with you. I am reminded of Psalm 36:7 “How priceless is your unfailing love, O God! People take refuge in the shadow of your wings” Psalm 36:7 “Is there something missing in your life?” Could it be Jesus?
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
