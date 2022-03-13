How many times have you struggled with a problem and thought, “Why doesn’t God just show me what to do?” Perhaps God feels distant or maybe we feel like our prayers are not being heard? As believers, we can be encouraged that God does care and He is listening all the time. He wants to be involved in every aspect of our life. There are a few things we must realize.
We must evaluate our relationship with God. Has our relationship with Him changed? He understands the cries that come from our hearts and the confusion we feel when we don’t know what path to take. But, if we earnestly seek Him out, He will not hide His face from us. When the Israelites were about to go into 70 years of captivity God told them, “For I know what I have planned for you,’ says the Lord. I have plans to prosper you, not to harm you. I have plans to give you a future filled with hope.” (Jeremiah 29:10-13) God wanted them to realize that because they had failed to follow Him, they were going into captivity, but He would be there with them. Jeremiah’s counsel was clear. The Israelites were to live as colonists, raise crops, have children and pray. They were to seek Babylon’s peace and intercede in prayer for them. (Ezra 6:10;7:23) God wanted them to know that He had a long-range plan for them.
We must also realize that “sometimes it’s not about where you are going, it’s about the journey.” It’s the journey that brings maturity and wisdom. We must ask ourselves, “Have we experienced a “faith drain”? From the moment we become a believer we enter into the school of faith as we learn to trust the Father. Therefore, to live effectively and grow in our relationship with Him we must have confidence that the Sovereign Lord of the universe will do exactly what He says and will fulfill every single promise He makes to us. God sometimes only shows us one step at a time. God moves in His own time, so we must learn to trust Him completely. When God leads us slowly, we can get impatient and discouraged are filled with doubt. We must be alert to these feelings because they are not of God.
Finally, we must learn to listen and obey. Once we hear God speaking to us we must obey Him. We must learn from trial and error how crucial it is to our relationship with God to do exactly what He tells us to do. We must not take shortcuts. Abraham is an example. God told him he would be the father of a nation but Sarah had a plan B. Sarah put reason over revelation and God failed to speak to Abraham for 13 years ( Gen:16:16-17:1)“The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives.” (Psalm 37:23) It is the same with us.
We must be patient; time is a tool in God’s hands. He uses it to mold us through His providential plan God has a plan worth waiting for. So we must focus on our relationship with God, have total faith in Him, obey Him, and be patient. As we trust and obey we will find that all along it was about the journey to spiritual maturity.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
