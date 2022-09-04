What does the Bible say about Spiritual Warfare? 2 Corinthians 10:4-5 discusses the warfare of spirit, saying "The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. So, what is spiritual warfare? Some have defined it as “a cosmic war of good versus evil: its battles are fought daily between God and Satan; between the Christian Church and the world system ruled by our spiritual enemy; and within every child of God, between the Holy Spirit and the lusts of the carnal flesh.” Paul said in Ephesians 6:12, “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” Jesus not only has power over every spiritual force and everything in heaven and on earth, but He empowers you to serve as His Spiritual Soldier. He arms you with armor that protects you and gives you offensive weapons to stand against the flaming arrows of the enemy.
When Jesus died on the cross, Satan must have thought he had won a victory. Never mind the fact that Jesus is God. Satan thought he was so smart defeating Jesus. On the contrary, Jesus won the victory at the Cross. The sacrificial death of our Lord on the cross flung open the doors of heaven to all who believe in Him. Satan failed to remember how covenants worked. The old covenant with Moses and Israel is sealed with the blood of animal sacrifices in place of the sinner. Jesus’ blood inaugurated the new covenant. By hanging on the Cross He began the covenant that doesn’t have to repeat blood sacrifices. His once for all sacrifice was more than enough. “For the death that He died, He died to sin once for all; but the life that He lives, He lives to God. (Romans 6:10); (Hebrews 10:10) What Satan thought was a victory was his ultimate defeat. My friend, when you fight spiritual battles against temptation and your fleshly desires know this; you fight from a place of victory. The sacrifice that Jesus made for you, gives you a freedom from sin. So, remember, if we choose to sin, we are making a choice against Christ and His sacrifice for us. As a Spiritual Soldier for Christ, carry the light of His gospel everywhere you go. Conquer the darkness with the light of Jesus. Although Satan is the prince of the power of the air (Ephesians 2:2) he is still stuck on earth. His power is limited by the all-powerful Jesus.
As you wage spiritual warfare, know that Jesus sits on the throne. After Jesus conquered the evil forces with His death on the Cross the Bible tells us He sat down at the right hand of the Father in heaven (Mark 16:19; Acts 2:33 1 Peter 3:22). Our spiritual Commander and Chief has defeated and placed under His feet all of the evil spiritual powers. “And He put all things under His feet, and gave Him to be head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all. (Ephesians 1:22-23) Nothing we can encounter is more powerful than Jesus. It does not matter if you come against the gates of hell, you will be victorious. (2 Corinthians 2:14). Friend, Jesus, has equipped you to win spiritual battles. Go win them.
Jesus not only has power over every spiritual force and everything in heaven and on earth but He empowers you to serve as His Spiritual Soldier. He arms you with armor that protects you and gives you offensive weapons to stand against the flaming arrows of the enemy. Jesus gives you help to stand firm (Ephesians 6:10-11, 13-14). These powerful weapons are enumerated by Paul in the armor of God. But he also talks about the weapons of our warfare being powerful to break down mental strongholds and every argument against God (2 Corinthians 10:3-5). Jesus is great, a mighty warrior. Hallelujah. His name is above all names and He has authority over every evil spirit we face. There’s no question about Who wins against Satan and his evil forces in the end. There’s no contest. Stay the course, hold the line. Let us fight with the weapons of warfare that Jesus has given us and remember the Divine Warrior who goes before us. Stand strong and take the fight to the enemy.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
