“But Jonah rose up to flee unto Tarshish from the presence of the Lord, and went down to Joppa; and he found a ship going to Tarshish: so he paid the fare thereof, and went down into it to go from the presence of the Lord’ [Jonah chapter 1:3]. Jonah, as you probably know, was told to go to Nineveh and preach to them because they were in trouble. They’d turned their back on the Bible and the Lord and the consequences were soon fall from the hand of God [verse 1] and that suited Jonah right down to the ground. He had his own reasons for hating the people of Nineveh and as far as he was concerned, he would be just happy as a clam for God to pour wrath down on them. So going to them and preaching, when it might mean they would turn to the Lord and find his mercy instead if his wrath, was not an option. In a moment his decision was made. He was going somewhere else. Anywhere else as long as it wasn’t Nineveh. Down at Joppa, Jonah knew he could find a boat. A boat going anywhere would do. Going to the port city of Joppa, where boats were constantly coming and going, Jonah knew he’d soon find a boat that would take him somewhere else. In Joppa you could find a boat headed somewhere anytime you wanted. Jonah wanted out of God’s will. That’s where I find a lot of christians these days. Something about the will of God conflicts with their will, or their pride, or their preferences, or their opinions. The preacher points out that this is wrong, or that is contrary to the will of God and, in a flash, they’re mad and like Jonah, they decide he’s wrong, or God’s wrong, or the Bible’s wrong. Next thing ya know they’re looking for a boat {which is the equivalent of an excuse}. Often times they’re already gone in their heart…they just need an {excuse} / boat. They’ll use anything they can find. The music, the preaching, some ‘offense’ someone supposedly perpetrated against them. Even worse they’ll often paint their boat with a fresh coat of “the Lord is leading us elsewhere”. Pastors of course never fall for that one; the Holy Spirit was never able to lead them to be faithful, or witness, or bring a visitor to church, or submit to God before; why now? Those of you who are familiar with Jonah know what happens. Things go badly for the ship and the sailors and especially for Jonah. In fact, as sad as it is, if we read all the way to the end of the book we find ole Jonah kept his bitter attitude to the end. That’s just the way some people are. They never do become what God would have them to be. They never do surrender their whole heart to the Lord that died for them. Can I urge you with biblical counsel? If you’re a Jonah, looking for your excuse to head down to Joppa, before you go perhaps it would be good if you just got alone with God in prayer and surrendered your heart and will to the Lord. Who knows, it might spare you a storm. It might spare you a whale. Better yet, it might just make you a little more Christlike. You’re invited to Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Across from the Industrial Plaza on the Loop. 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
