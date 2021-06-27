If you will, let me ask you to grab the word of God and read Mark 14:12-16.
There we read as the Passover drew near, the disciples asked the King of kings where he would prefer that they arrange for the Passover meal for him. He told them “…Go ye into the city, and there shall meet you a man bearing a pitcher of water: follow him. And wherever he shall go in, say ye to the goodman of the house, The Master saith, where is the guest chamber, where I shall eat the Passover with my disciples? And he will show you a large upper room furnished and prepared: there make ready for us.”
There isn’t room or time for us to chew on all the many fantastic truths and lessons in this short account, but one I want to at least try to point out to you is the fellow bearing his pitcher. The Lord could have just told his disciples the address to go to, but he didn’t. He could have told them the name of the street and the name of the ‘goodman’ of the house, but he didn’t. Our Lord didn’t say ‘introduce yourselves to him and go with him’; no, he said “follow him.”
What is the name of the man who carried the pitcher? We don’t know. What was his family name? Who was he in the grand scheme of God’s plan? What was he wearing? What kind of water pitcher? What was the name of the man who owned the house? We’re not told any of those things. So, this man it seems is not a famous man. He’s not a Sampson, or an Elijah, or a Daniel, or a Noah. No, he’s just an unknown, unnamed man carrying out his chores and going about his daily duty. He’s just a fella carrying his water pot down a dusty street – but in the course of his labor God uses him in the plan.
The Lord didn’t have to use him, he could have gotten the disciples to the right house through any one of a hundred ways, but I think this man wanted to do something for the Lord and so God used him. Did he even know that God was using him in the plan? We’re not told. In fact, for all we know, the man doesn’t know even to this day that God used him to do something to honor Christ.
D.L. Moody said, “many Christians are willing to do something big for God, but few are willing to do something little.” I figure some of ya’ll are, like myself, not worthy that God should involve us in his plans. In fact, if I was God, I wouldn’t have picked a low-down scoundrel like me to offer mercy and grace to. I wouldn’t have called the likes of Malcolm Harrison to be my ambassador to the lost nor my voice to the children. But, nonetheless, someone has to be that low, unnamed one who carries the water pot alone down a dusty street.
Now friend, perhaps you are busy, working, laboring away the years but desirous to be used? Maybe you are willing to do something? Just anything for the sweet King of the saints? Can I give you some advice? Carry your pitcher of water the best you can. Be ready to do whatever the Lord would have you to do…no matter how little it may seem.
Come, serve the Lord at Calvary Baptist Church here in Palestine, Texas. We're on loop 256 across from Pizza Hut on Gillespie Rd.
