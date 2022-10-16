One of the amazing things I love about the Bible is that the Holy Spirit doesn’t sugar coat it. It’s just the plain unfiltered truth. The Blessings of God, His deliverances, His promises, His miracles, His unwavering majesty, mercy, and grace are manifest on every page, and in every incredible event. Just as the glorious things, so also the Holy Spirit records the failures, the falls, and the defeats. No one is immune from having their failures exposed to us so that we can learn from their mistake. *There is an old saying that it is wise to learn from your mistakes. This is true, but here’s another one the Bible presents as well *better to learn from the mistakes of others than from our own. To this end, in Genesis we are told about Abraham lying, Moses’ succumbing to the constant complaining of the Jews and as a result he even asked God to kill him. Jacob, Isaac, David, Job, Lot, Elijah…each one succumbed to pressure, hardships, discouragement, disappointment, temptation. I have heard it preached that discouragement and depression are sins. I disagree with that assessment. Moses got discouraged, Paul got discouraged, Elijah got depressed. It isn’t a sin to find yourself beat down by life’s trials. The important thing is to respond to it right. It isn’t so much how many times you fall it’s how many times you get up again! The great danger in falling is that some never get back up. They think “oh I’ll get back up again”. Many have said “Oh I’ll get back in my Bible again, I’ll get back in church again”. Next thing you know weeks have passed. Then months, and in some cases years. I’ve lost track of the conversations I’ve had on front porches, in living rooms etc with those who thought they’d get back up and didn’t. The truth is we’re all failures. We’ve all come short of the glory of God. 1st Corinthians 10:12 gives great counsel “Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall”. Psalm 34:19 tells us that there are “many afflictions” for the righteous. So, you shouldn’t be too shocked when one or more comes your way. It’s just life. It raineth on the just and the unjust. Add Psalm 37:23-24 to your meditations! Let me give you some good Christian counsel: 1. Rest assured that God is for you even when you fall down. 2. Do not lean on your own understanding – don’t rationalize, just repent! Don’t scrutinize – just submit! Don’t justify your fall by blaming others – don’t make excuses, just admit to God you fell. He already knows anyway. 3. Don’t shun those that can, will and desire to help you! We Christians all need one another – reach out! 4. Don’t get bitter – get better! Get back in church, get back in your Bible, get back on your praying knees! Finally, 5. Don’t wait – do it now! Don’t let it cost more than it has to! The prodigal son didn’t have to stay in the hog pen as long as he did, nor lose as much as he lost! He could have gone home much sooner and been welcomed back just as emphatically. If you’re new in Palestine, or looking for a church home, I urge you to visit Calvary Baptist Church on the loop across from the business plaza at 703 Gillespie Rd. Visit us on the web calvarybcpalestine.com. Call the church for directions and service times at 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
