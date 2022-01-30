Our society has become a dark place. As the unbelieving world becomes increasingly hostile to true Christianity, we must bring Christlike illumination to a world spiraling downward into the eternal pit of darkness. Jesus said, “You are the light of the world let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” (Matt. 5:14-16) Where is our light shining?
In Titus, Chapter 2, Paul articulates to Titus on the island of Crete what could be considered an SOP for living the Christian life. We find three directives from Paul, stressing the importance of the Christian testimony to be embodied before the unbelieving community. In verse 5, he states, “the word of God may not be reviled.” In verse 8, Paul reasons, “so that an opponent may be put to shame, having nothing evil to say about us.” Paul continues the exhortation in verse 10 by saying, “so that in everything they may adorn the doctrine of God our Savior.” Paul was obviously concerned about their testimony and how some were bringing shame to the name of Christ. In Romans Paul says to the Jews, “The name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you.” (2:24). We can only speculate there were similar problems within the Cretan congregation.
If Paul were writing to the church today, what would he say? Would he say the Word of God is being reviled by our life testimony and we are contributing to the ridicule of the church? Let’s look at Paul’s advice to Titus for our answers to how we fortify our testimony and bring glory to God through our daily lives. The examples Paul gave 1,950 years ago of how Christ-followers are timeless and apply to us today.
In (1:16), we see the age-old saying, “Actions speak louder than words.” Our testimony is nullified if our actions are contradictory to what we profess. Jesus said, “For no good tree bears bad fruit, nor again does a bad tree bear good fruit, for each tree is known by its own fruit.” (Luke 6:43-44). It’s hard at times, but daily we must dedicate ourselves to the service of God’s kingdom. God will honor our commitment and provide opportunities for our light to shine for His glory. What a joy, as we live the reality that, “ For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation for all people.” (vs.11) “ Who gave himself for us to redeem us from all lawlessness and to purify for Himself a people for his own possession who are zealous for good works.”
Paul’s message to us today is our faith should be seen by the good works we do. Not just living as the redeemed waiting on Christ’s return, inertly having no impact on the world around us. We can develop a renewed godly perspective, “eager to do good works” (2:14) and serve. As believers let us focus on living every aspect of our lives in an exemplary manner for the glory of God and let our light shine to attract unbelievers to the Gospel of Christ.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
