While scrolling through the Twitterverse, I was interrupted by one of the hundreds of thousands of ads that pop up on any given day. We all know our phones are listening as the targeted commercials make so abundantly clear. But this ad resonated purely because I was looking straight down, scrolling.
The video showed the side view of a man and the horrible lump at the base of his neck. It made me immediately sit up straight in my chair feeling my own natural hunch.Â
Someone must be watching me scroll. I craned my head around to be sure I was alone.
They knew my phone was held low and I was humped over looking at it. I could see myself for a moment and I didn’t like what I saw.
The ad was for some kind of portable, foam-looking, neck support. You carry it around, and I guess in your spare moments, just drop down on the floor and lay back with her neck stretched out across it. The promise is that it will undo what’s been done by the hours of staring at your device.
How much time does it take, I wonder, to undo the damage. The countless hours of scrolling with head tilted down. Surely a few minutes wouldn’t completely counteract the hour after hour, day after day of consuming all kinds of media.
Funny that this is where the problem originated” staring down at my device. And now the very device is showing me my problem and also a $29.99 solution.
Sitting in my chair, I throw my head back and instantly hear my neck pop. Guess that’s good. Staring at the rows of fluorescent lights on the ceiling, I realize how great it feels to stretch my shoulders and neck and relieve that compressed feeling. It’s that feeling that makes you feel trapped, stagnate.
Lifting my eyes brings some immediate relief, a significant change of view.
Looking at my devices are a big part of my job. I have to look at them to stay up to date, to reply to people, to answer questions, to keep track of things.
I have to look things up. The solutions are here somewhere I think.
I pause to look up again, recognizing the relief.
It would be fantastic if all of life’s answers were that easy I think, that inexpensive.
I spend a lot of time evaluating circumstances” a significant amount of time analyzing the problems.
When my adult daughter calls because she’s growing fearful of actually giving birth.
When my son calls because he’s about to graduate and is anxious about finding a real job.
When another son calls because he’s lost a job.
It is easiest to look down. Let me google that answer. Yes Braxton Hicks contractions start by this point in the pregnancy. Yes I think you will get an offer from that interview based on their web site. There are jobs everywhere, I know you will find another right away. Let me look at this job site.
The circumstances are often the obsession and mainly to the detriment of the actual answers the bigger picture.
I think about my morning reading in Matthew chapter 20. It is one of a number of places that Jesus told his disciples what was going to happen to him.
“And as Jesus was going up to Jerusalem, he took the twelve disciples aside, and on the way he said to them, ‘See, we are going up to Jerusalem. And the Son of Man will be delivered over to the chief priests and scribes, and they will condemn him to death and deliver him over to the Gentiles to be mocked and flogged and crucified, and he will be raised on the third day.’”
The next verse starts with “Then the mother of the sons of Zebedee.”
Ah, the worrying mom steps in.
I can only imagine she was preoccupied with her sons’ station in life, perhaps missing the bigger picture. They’d given up a decent career in fishing. She thinks they are following the Messiah and this is the right road for them, but hey, does he see how great they are? Maybe the boys have come to her asking will they get the promotion. Can she put a good word in for them? They have just been told that Jesus will be handed over and crucified and the next logical question is will my sons get the appropriate honor?Â
Appalled at the request, I recognize immediately the hunched necks. They aren’t looking up. They are only looking down. No devices in Jesus day, but the device isn’t the point.
I sit up straight again.
I stare at the lights on the ceiling. They are not beautiful but they are certainly functional and the light they emit ensures I am able to get work done. I can see what I need to see because of them.
Psalm 121 comes to mind: “I will lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD, who made heaven and earth.”
I see what I need to see because of him. Sit up, hunchback.
The answers are here, I know.
The LORD is your keeper;
The Lord is your shade on your right hand.
The sun shall not strike you by day,
Nor the moon by night.
The LORD will keep you from all evil;
He will keep your life.
The LORD will keep your going out and your coming in
From this time forth and forevermore.
He made the day. He made the night. He made my children.
The promise is He will undo what has been done by focusing only on our circumstances.
The One who made heaven and earth literally orchestrated the circumstances. He makes a way through them.
The stagnation lifts. That trapped feeling dissipates.
The $29.99 neck roll isn’t the answer.
Instead of looking it up, it is time to actually look up.
