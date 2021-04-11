In Matthew 13:44 Jesus said “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto treasure hid in a field; the which when a man hath found, he hideth, and for joy thereof goeth and selleth all that he hath, and buyeth that field”. I’d like to use your imagination with this verse to point out a Biblical truth. In northwest Florida where I spent many years in my youth, I own a little piece of our family farm. It is mostly just an old field where cattle once grazed and where, over the long years, we grew corn and soybeans and still later acres of peanuts. If you saw it, you’d think it is just another old field indistinct from a hundred others common to the area. I’ve seen it change over the years. Seen it filled with beggar lice, briars, ‘cockle-burs’ and I’ve seen it filled with green grass, crops, and livestock. I’ve hunted on it for rodents like skunks, possums, fox, coyotes, armadillos, and such. To you it wouldn’t seem like much; just a dusty south Alabama / north Florida farm. But oh, what a sweet treasure trove of memories I have of that place growing up…running from the old bull with my cousins, quail hunting with my dad, deer hunting with my grandfather. To you it wouldn’t seem like much but when I look at it I see plainly the old barn, the old smokehouse and the chicken coup and the wood pile with the axe in the stump and the big fig tree. I see the old washing machine on the back porch where grandmother did the clothes and ran them through the ringer before hanging them to dry. Did you ever consider that people are very much like that old field? We have weeds, thorns, briars, and brambles. We have our logs, stumps, and armadillo holes. Some people seem at first glance to have nothing but briars and nettles and burs. But there is treasure there too – you just have to know how and where to look! Treasures of a kind heart, sweet fellowship, gentleness, love, companionship, and kindness. These can get overgrown with life and even lost in the weeds of hard times. So, look beyond the briars and brambles, the thorns and thickets and try to find the treasures in people. You may find that person you thought was just another old field actually has a heart of pure gold! Those of you who’ve been around a while know how quickly trials and troubles in life can over-grow a heart and hide its gentleness like weeds overtake a field. What precious treasure you might find if only you took the time to look. After all that’s what God did with you. When we repent and come to a saving faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, God takes us warts and all and transforms us. He doesn’t reject us but loves us. Romans 5:8 says, “But God commended his love toward us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” I encourage you to come join us at Calvary Baptist Church. Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church 903-729-5924 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop across from Pizza Hut. Service times are 10 am Sunday School for kids and adults, 11 am Morning Worship, 6 pm Evening worship and prayer and 7 pm Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer. Visit us on the web at Calvarybcpalestine.com
RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Like a treasure hid in a field
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
