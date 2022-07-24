As we make our way through our study of Isaiah at Calvary Baptist Church, I want to share with you a very brief piece of this past Sunday evening’s study. In Isaiah chapter 28:9-10 we read a tremendous truth “Whom shall he teach knowledge? And whom shall he make to understand doctrine? them that are weaned from the milk, and drawn from the breasts. 10 For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little and there a little:” Notice first that God himself said he will not teach a spiritual baby knowledge nor will he grant understanding of doctrine to spiritual babies. Oh, I know there are television shows, movies, talk shows, contemporary ‘Christian’ music, and a cow pasture full of ‘self-proclaimed’ bible teachers loading the internet with videos live from mama’s basement. Some good, some bad. But what a way for Satan to use men to distort, pervert and undermine God’s word and doctrine! No, the glorious spiritual knowledge of biblical precepts has the divine call of God on it. These are NOT granted to those who refuse God’s prescribed ordained order. Now many disagree with that but let us see what God says shall we? [ Jeremiah 3:15 And I will give you pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding.] If you’ll permit God to tell you whom he calls to be a pastor and who he doesn’t: take a nice slow reading of 1st Timothy chapter 2 vs 9 all the way to chapter 3 vs 12 . If you want the whole thing, read in the ‘whole bible’ the Textus Receptus {The King James}. Let’s move on – God doesn’t grant the glorious spiritual knowledge of biblical precepts to they who will not submit, repent of sin and put their trust and faith in the blood of the Lamb of God. Notice that God said he teaches line upon line, here a little and there a little. Doctrine upon doctrine, precept upon precept. When this order is ignored, you end up with doctrinal blundering. When Christians withdraw themselves from God’s ordained order, doctrines, churches, and authority then His knowledge and precepts cease to be taught. His line upon line process is suspended until they return and submit. The world is filled with ‘Christian celebrities’, ‘Christian music groups’, non-ordained & mis-ordained, uncalled and self-called preachers and teachers who wreak havoc by teaching absurdities created without God’s doctrine, God’s knowledge, or God’s line upon line process. You can see examples of false teaching in Jeremiah 14:14, 15 as well as in Jeremiah 23:32 et. al. What does this all mean? #1 God has an order, a calling, an exclusive process for whom he teaches the truths of his word to. #2 Those who won’t be taught and wouldn’t submit if they did WILL NOT be granted to understand knowledge or doctrine. #3 We must all get under sound preaching in a Godly church where God has placed his pastor and #4 Strive to be obedient & humble, teachable & desirous of God’s wondrous words and truths – then God’s Holy Spirit will lay the foundation and build on it with knowledge, doctrinal understanding, precept upon precept and line upon line. If you’re new to Palestine or new to church or wanting to know God, Calvary Baptist Church awaits you! We invite you to come and see for yourself. On the Loop across from the Comfort Inn. Call 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
