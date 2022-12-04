Many years ago I started a family business doing landscaping and tree work. I had taken a tough job which involved removing a large heavy tree in a precarious location in a ravine in a posh neighborhood. The tree was leaning over a chain link fence. It was a hard, meticulous and dangerous tree removal. I shouldn’t have taken it on but I did, and then to make matters worse I had underbid it and left myself no room for error. The “climber” I had hired to cut it and rope it down piece by piece was costing me as well. Everything was going fine until he made a poor cut and sure enough, down came 3000 pounds of solid oak and flattened the owner’s nice chain link fence into mangled scrap. “Oh, that’s just great” I thought to myself. The difficult underbid hard job was now costing me to perform. I was furious. I was mad at the climber, mad at the tree, mad at the fence, mad at myself, mad with the birds for singing, mad at the sun for shining. I ordered my son and the climber to go to Lowe’s and buy the materials needed to repair the destroyed section of fence. Three new fence posts, 12 ft. of chain link, ties, post caps. After they left I stood there brooding and frustrated and worried. I looked up into the blue sky and said out loud “Lord, I sure do need your help right now.” As I said it I drew back and kicked the pile of leaves at my feet. Clang! A metal against metal sound? I did it again. Clang! Absentmindedly I started kicking leaves and bramble aside with my boot and what would you suppose lay there under years of leaves and overgrowth? Exactly the materials needed to repair that exact section of fence. Three chain link fence posts, three post caps, ties, and a roll of chain link fencing 12 feet long. No more, not less than exactly what I needed. It had been buried there under the bramble and leaves and weeds just waiting and God had parked my feet right in the perfect spot to reveal it exactly when I needed it. When did he make that provision for me? I don’t know. But I do know that in a ravine, laying buried for years, in a spot I might have walked over any other time without ever finding it, God put my foot right on it. I looked up into that blue sky and remembered Jeremiah 33:3 “Call unto me and I will answer thee and show thee great and mighty things which thou knowest not.” I remembered Job’s words “Though he slay me, yet will I trust in him.” I couldn’t help but be reminded yet again how my sweet King gives me these little reminders that he sees me, hears me, and loves me. He knows my needs. Years before I knew I’d be there, he knew. Years before I would need that help, he arranged it. (Psalm 50:15) What else has he arranged for me that I have not discovered yet? Don’t let yourself get to thinking that you are not important to God. You are loved and you are seen and heard. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 703 Gillespie Rd, Palestine, just off the loop. Service times: Sunday School for all ages 10 a.m., worship services at 11a.m. and 6 p.m., Wednesday evening Bible Study & Prayer at 7 p.m. Call 903-729-5924 for more information.
RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Little reminders of love
- MALCOLM HARRISON
-
-
