This week I’d like to draw you in to what it might be like to take a guided tour of the Holy Land through the eyes of Lot. If we could all get on a Holy Land tour bus with him and let him take us through his experiences. I wonder if he might have us get off the bus down on the south side of Egypt [Genesis 13] and show us where he and his uncle Abram got on their camels and headed out toward Bethel. Maybe he would show us where they camped along the way, of things they said and about their times of fellowship and laughter and the blessings of God. Maybe he’d teach us one of Abram’s favorite hymns? If I were a betting man, I’d wager that Lot would take us to the place where their cowboys fought and argued about grazing, water, and provender for the enormous herd of cattle he and Abram had [13:7]. Certainly, if I was Lot, I’d show you where Uncle Abram stood and I’d recite those famous wise words [13:8] “And Abram said unto Lot, Let there be no strife, I pray thee, between me and thee, and between my herdmen and thy herdmen; for we be brethren”. Oh yes, that’s how Christians should behave! “How forcible are right words…” Job said [Job 6:25]. Solomon said “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger [Proverbs 15:1]. Don’t you wish every ‘Christian’ you know would get ahold of that kind of nobility of character and governance of the tongue?! As a pastor and as a mature Christian, I can tell you that one of the most disappointing things I’ve seen in the ministry and in the church has been the words, ways, and manners of contentious brethren [Proverbs 18:19]. I’d like to get lot off alone and ask him to tell me what he thought when Abram said that? Brother / sister, we Christians be brethren! There should not be strife between us. I think Lot might take us to the spot where he was standing when he chose the plain of Jordan [Gen 13:10, 11]. I wonder if we’d be able to see in his face and hear in his voice the deep regret of that decision? I wonder if we’d see a few tears on his face as he reflected on that fateful day. You know, Lot lost two daughters, two sons-in-law and a wife there in the place of his own choosing [Vs 12]. Maybe Lot would take us to the place where he made the choice to dwell among those reprobates {Romans 1:26-27} and maybe he’d say ‘here, here is the very place I chose to go in the wrong direction in my life’. Here is the place where my lovely wife crossed the line and here is where I knelt and prayed to my God. Perhaps you have a few of those places where you made terrible decisions? Perhaps there are some spots you could point to where things went ‘off the rails’ as they say. Can I just tell you that God loves you and if you’ll reach up, he’ll reach down. If you’ll call out to him, he’s listening. Could I tell you that God is merciful and just?! Could I tell you that there is room at the cross for you?! If you want to know more about the great mercy of God, come see us. We hope you’ll come visit with us at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. 903-729-5924 across from Pizza Hut on the loop.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
