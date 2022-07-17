According to USA Today, the average person makes around 35,000 choices a day. As Christians, we should make choices grounded in the Word of God. Paul wrote to the Colossians, “Therefore if you have been raised up with Christ, keep seeking the things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your mind on the things above, not on the things that are on earth. For you have died and your life is hidden with Christ in God- consider the members of your earthly body as dead to immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and greed, which amounts to idolatry. (3:1-3,5) I would suggest, that Paul is saying for us to make godly choices we must put to death that which is earthly within us.
Choosing to obey God rather than our sinful desires involves the discipline of mortification. What is mortification? It’s not a word we hear used commonly and I had never heard it used until I was in seminary. Mortification is defined as “the action of subduing one’s desires.” Many have heard of the practice of flogging oneself with whips and other instruments or wearing uncomfortable undergarments to inflict pain as a form of penance. The apostle Paul gave us the answer: "For if you live according to the flesh you will die, but if by the Spirit you put to death (mortify) the deeds of the body, you will live" (Romans 8:13). To make the right choices it’s necessary to mortify, or put to death, the misdeeds of the body
In Romans 8:13, Paul left no doubt that mortification, or putting sin to death is our responsibility. Paul begins the passage with “if you” and continues by using “you” three more times to stress the fact that the flesh must die for “you to live”. Of course, Paul was speaking of spiritual, not physical death. We can smother our earthly desires only by becoming totally dependent on God to supply all our needs. It’s one thing to read that God will supply all your needs according to His riches when we have all our earthly met. It’s entirely another when your shelves are empty, and you do not know where your next meal is coming from.
In Philippians 1:20-30, Paul is in a Roman prison. The Roman prison system was nothing like the correctional systems of today. In Paul’s day, the prisoner was often shackled, in chains to a guard. This guard had complete responsibility for the prisoner. He or another guard would be with the prisoner 24/7. And if the prisoner were to somehow escape, the guard was responsible and could lose his life. So, he would do everything possible to keep up with Paul because his life depended on it. Paul knew he was chained to a guard, his life was in danger, and at any moment he could be executed. Yet, he had the faith that God would supply all his needs.
We live in very trying times but friends there is one thing that we must remember. When you are convinced that you are helpless and you have no reason for hope, God loves you; God cares for you. Philippians 4:19, says: “This same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from His glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus.” If the data is correct and we make 35,000 choices daily, just imagine how our spiritual life would be enriched if we committed many of those choices to Christ and not to our own desires. When was the last time you prayed about making a purchase, an important decision, or your family budget? God cannot supply our needs unless we submit to Him power over our needs and then trust Him to meet those needs.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
