“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good,
for those who are called according to his purpose.”
Romans 8:28
During my grandfather’s time in World War II, he nearly froze.
He told the story many times about being in Germany and thinking he was going to freeze to death. Shivering uncontrollably, he prayed and told God if He would get him out and he could be warm, he would never again complain about the heat.
God did.
Papa endured the East Texas heat with gratitude for the rest of his life.
I have not suffered in war-torn Germany or fought for my country.
But let’s just say the heat is getting to me.
The numbers on the electric bill are staggering and the floor-to-ceiling windows that look so good suddenly don’t look so good. Walking outside makes me feel I’m on the surface of the sun with no relief from the hot wind beating on my face.
It isn’t as if I didn’t already despise August. I do. It is the last and most hateful month blocking the way to fall and football. It is like a personal grudge match to survive it each year.
Last summer the utter lack of rain and sweltering temps made my husband and me think it was record-setting misery that could never again be attained.
Wrong again.
It is oppressive, and as my daughter who was on FaceTime while I was attempting to revive my flowers in the backyard said, “everything looks dead.”
I have a brother in Houston who said he has just learned to love and embrace the heat. He certainly didn’t go to war, but has somehow managed to come out on the positive side. My 13-year-old traipsed through the living room last week in jeans, long sleeves, tactical vest and mask on his way to play airsoft outside. He didn’t seem the least bit irritable and has not yet made any wartime promises.
The misery of August puts all of life in one of those stressful scenarios that reveal the kind of people we really are. I, apparently, am really that grouchy person snapping at people in the store while trying to cross off this school supply list. The big reveal means seeing how quickly I lash out about something insignificant. I can only think of Proverbs 25:4. “Take away the dross from the silver, and the smith has material for a vessel.”
The silver is heating up and the dross is definitely coming to the surface. There are three weeks left in this trial period and the scum floating on top is a bit discouraging. Hopefully there is something left worth working with in the end, I think.
While I focus on making it through August, it is unavoidable to me that it reveals a much longer period of purifying, my very life designed by God to prepare to be used by Him.
The amazing part is that in His infinite sovereignty, He has used even the scum on the surface to accomplish something. In His time and in His magnificent story, the Smith is even using the disgusting stuff to fulfill an ultimate design. (He has to be able to do this or there’d be nothing of mine to be used.)
Quoting Romans 8:28 to myself I wonder if I am taking a verse out of context and re-read all of chapter 8.
All of life, for the believer, is part of the Great Refiner’s fire. As John Piper points out, verse 28 is much needed respite in the center of the acknowledgement of trial and suffering for a Christian’s life. This means true suffering, far beyond any hot day in Palestine without rain.
“The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and fellow heirs with Christ, provided we suffer with him in order that we may also be glorified with him,” verse 17 reminds us.
To be heirs of God and fellow heirs with Christ, it is clear we will suffer with him. Anyone making promises to the contrary is lying. This is suffering worse than hot days, cold days, things not to our particular liking.
It is the kind of suffering where everything looks dead.
Our Savior’s suffering—the unspeakable pain, torture, betrayal, the massive weight of our dross, murder on a cross—moved beyond the oppressive. Those unimaginable depths revealed the truth about God becoming man:
My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will.
Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.
Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.
His submission to the point of death on a cross has brought the dead back to life. He has redeemed the oppressed. He has removed the dross.
And because of the resurrection, He gives us the perspective to see beyond the suffering and the encouragement to know we can make it out of August.
Amy French is a former editor of the Palestine Herald Press newspaper.
