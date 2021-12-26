“And the servant of the Lord must not strive; but be gentle unto all men, apt to teach, patient, in meekness instructing those that oppose themselves; if God peradventure will give them repentance to the acknowledging of the truth; and that they may recover themselves out of the snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will”. [2nd Timothy 2:24-26] Last week we began a look at this text and its massive contents. This week let me call to your attention a part of VS 25 “…those that oppose themselves”. How true is this statement! More often than not those who are prone to being ‘taken captive by the devil” are taken because they make it easy for him to do so. C.H. Spurgeon wrote “beware of yourself, we carry our worst enemies within”. D.L. Moody wrote “I have had more trouble with myself than with any other man I ever met”. James closed what would become chapter one by saying “For if any man be a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was” [James 1:23-24]. Regrettably that sad phrase fits us all doesn’t it? “Those that oppose themselves”. We are indeed our own worst enemies. Here our Lord tells us that the servants of the Lord (in the context the preachers and teachers in the church must be meek and gentle and apt to teach. Why? Because so many of us who need teaching are full of vanity, full of pride, filled with arrogance and puffed up with self-will. We are hard to teach because we think we already know it all. *There is an old saying that goes “it is impossible to learn what you think you already know”. You have found that to be true, haven’t you? You have also found it to be true that most of us who get into trouble in spiritual matters are, more often than not, the cause of our troubles. We will not submit to spiritual authority or truth and in our rebellion, we become ‘opposers of our own selves’. It will take someone with meekness to get through to us if it can be done at all. If it can be done then the outcome will be that God, in his infinite mercy and with his hand stretched out still [Isaiah 5:25] will grant that precious gift of repentance VS 25 and that repentance of heart will permit the opening of the eyes and the heart so that we may see and acknowledge the truth. Amen!! What truth? That person who has been taken captive by the devil at his will has been so taken because in their rebellion to the truths of God they have become allies of the devil and opposers of themselves. That they have stuck their own neck in a snare and the only way to extract it is to acknowledge the truth and repent of the deed that led them into it in the first place. This precious scripture tells us that this will help us recover our own selves out of the snare of the devil! Oh, what a Bible we have been given! Come and join us at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine across from Pizza Hut on the Loop. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Srvc at 10AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM. Come be a part soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.