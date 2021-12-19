“And the servant of the Lord must not strive; but be gentle unto all men, apt to teach, patient, in meekness instructing those that oppose themselves; if God peradventure will give them repentance to the acknowledging of the truth; and that they may recover themselves out of the snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will”. [2nd Timothy 2:24-26] In this text there are a few things it would serve us well to see and learn to recognize in others. Before we get too deep notice in VS 26 ‘…who are taken captive by him at his will’. To illustrate, I love to fish. Particularly crappie, bluegill, and catfish. I’m always looking for a new spot where my wife and I can catch a mess of fish for supper. Down at Wolf creek late I noticed several months ago that if I stand in one particular spot, and cast one particular crappie jig, at one little bush in the water, I kept catching the same little undersized crappie. I caught the same little crappie every time I went. In fact, I caught that little crappie like 3 or 4 times so I named him Bob. Every time I caught him, I’d say “hey Bob, looks like you still ain’t learned your lesson about biting this particular color jig huh?”. I mean that dude would fall for it every time. Same jig, same color, same size, over and over and there we’d be, me digging that jig out of his mouth while saying “ok Bob, see you next time”. Notice that phrase ‘…who are taken captive by him at his will’. Some of us just ain’t too bright. We fall for the same old bait time after time and we become one of those who, as Paul put it, are taken captive at will. While we’re on the subject let me tell you, ole Bob down there in Wolf Creek Lake has like 12 holes in his mouth. I’ve dug that jig out several times and yanked it out a few others. I don’t know if crappie feel pain in their mouth from all the hooks but I imagine having a hook in my mouth would be pretty horrific. I’ve dug a few hooks out of other people who set a big bass lure in themselves; it always was painful. In my years as a servant of the King, I can tell you I have seen quite a few folks who endure the pain of being ‘taken in the snares of the devil’. Anger is a snare. Pride is a terrible snare. Vanity, oh my, vanity is a terrible and effective snare. Laziness, unfaithfulness, apathy are snares. Thank God that over the years the Holy Spirit has led me and helped me to recognize some of the snares and helped me to get to a place where I not only avoid many of them, but I have helped a few others recognize them as well. How about you friend? Have you been taken captive by the devil at his will? Have you fallen for the same old tricks and snares and jigs so many times you’re scarred up from the encounters? Has the Lord sent someone along to “instruct” you on how to recover yourself from the snare of the devil? We’re running a snare removal program called ‘The Bible’ at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine across from Pizza Hut on the Loop. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Service at 10:AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM. Come join us soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
