“The most difficult lie I have ever contended with is this: Life is a story about me.” -Donald Miller
Having a sunroof is a fun, but by no means essential, part of a vehicle. A “nice, not a necessary” as my husband might say.
The nice part comes on bright, sunny days when it is not too hot yet (like maybe February in Texas) and you can drive around enjoying the warmth on your face, the natural vitamin D soaking in. Anytime I have had a vehicle like this, I took full advantage. Sitting in carpool lines to pick up school age kids with toddlers too young to be in school squirming in their seats, I remember setting free tiny feet in tiny shoes so they could climb onto the console between the seats and crane tiny necks like a submarine periscope just above the roofline. Not necessary, but definitely nice.
I can also recall flying down a highway with a sunroof open and a wasp magically dropping in through the open roof. The chaos that quickly unfolded was on the heart-stopping end of the spectrum and not in a nice way. There was flailing and screaming and the attempt to maintain speed and heading. There was also the valiant effort to not get stung and also not wreck or get killed. As miserable as being stung would have been I did not have the foresight in the moment to rationally prioritize—stinging unpleasant, but crashing or dying more so. Stinging > wrecking.
Thankfully I was neither stung nor wrecked. Guess I achieved both the nice and the necessary, but not because of any particular skill set. I’d say the grace of God.
It seems now more than ever it is difficult to have perspective outside of yourself and the moment in which you are engulfed. When the world makes everything about “me” or “I” it undoubtedly distorts the long view, the eternal perspective. It is easy to let yourself become the center and consequently lose the understanding of our particular role.
There is a particular commercial vaunting the features of a camera on a new phone and one of the highlighted capabilities is to “edit annoying items out of pictures.” The commercial then shows an image with multiple people in it and the ability to magically erase any other people from it. Interesting how the people are declared the annoying items.
C. S. Lewis said, “The great thing, if one can, is to stop regarding all the unpleasant things as interruptions of one’s ‘own,’ or ‘real’ life. The truth is of course that what one calls the interruptions are precisely one’s real life—the life God is sending one day by day."
It has taken a long time for me to begin to come to grips with this idea. You’d think it would’ve come faster, like by kid three or four. But I’m what they might call a ‘little slow on the uptake.’ Five kids and nearly 30 years of marriage and I am just beginning to see that the things that we might consider distractions are actually mostly what we are here for. When I get a call that “interrupts” something I am working on, it usually is a person in my life with something valuable to say, maybe help that is needed. It may not be monumental, but it is part of a developed relationship, part of something bigger than whatever tasks seems urgent at the time. Namely it is something bigger than me.
The current culture would just have me “remove annoying distractions” like the people that are getting in the way of my real life. It would be nice to check off my lengthy list of things to do today, but when I take a step back, look from an eternal perspective, am I working on the nice or the necessary? A squirming toddler in a car seat who needs a moment of reprieve is not an interruption though it may seem that way when you have to wait in that carpool line.
When an adult child calls with a hurt or dilemma and they still seek your wisdom and input, this is necessary. These are the moments I was made for and God forgive me for ever missing the long view.
I pray we make it to the end without the wreck and can handle the stings along the way, but that we don’t miss the moments for which we were made.
Amy French is a former editor of the Palestine Herald Press newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.