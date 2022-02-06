“It is my prayer that your love may abound more and more.”
Our Lord teaches us to love one another, “more and more" (1 Thessalonians 4:9-10) How can we develop a heart within that overflows with love “more and more”? We must recognize that love is an inner nature of the soul fashioned only by the Holy Spirit, so that we may love as Christ loved. As we embrace the Spirit of God through His Word, a divine transformation will occur.
First Corinthians 13:1-3, Paul tells us of the emptiness of all knowledge, abilities, and zeal apart from love. Verses (4-7 ) describe love as our specific attitudes and actions. Romans 13:8-10 describes love as fulfilling the law of God in our lives. Has our society brought us to the place where our skin is pulled so tightly over our bones that we have lost forbearance for one another? When we are confronted with those that would share a different ideology than us our flesh responds quickly and sometimes hatefully when the proper response should be to resist every inclination to attack and endure with love for our brother. I heard it said, "Love serves as a protection against wrongs as clothes do against cold. For if you put on more clothes as the cold increases it will have no power to hurt you. So in like manner, you must grow in love when you meet with great wrongs, and they will then be powerless to vex your mind."
How many times have we shunned someone because they disagreed with us on social or political issues rather than setting our personal feeling aside and just love them? It’s a hard thing to do. We must pray for the Holy Spirit to apply His Word to our hearts and in our daily lives. Paul not only wanted the Thessalonians to grow in love; he wanted the Lord to work in their hearts: “May the Lord make you increase and abound in love for one another and for all, as we do for you,” (1 Thessalonians 3:12) We must do no harm to our neighbor. “Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfilling of the law.” (Romans 13:10) As we become more observant of our neighbor’s spiritual and physical needs, God will open opportunities to serve and meet their needs. In addition, our hearts must overflow with forgiveness for our neighbor’s injustices against us; we must put their interests before our own, always embracing our brothers/sisters in Christ with love that flows from the Holy Spirit, who works in us to will and act according to his good purpose. Friend, we were born with a heart of stone, filled with fleshly desires that are contrary to God’s will. To love like Christ, we must submit, obey and be dependent on the power of the Holy Spirit.
Developing a “more and more” love attitude is not easily accomplished due to our fleshly nature. Many times, we are slow to forgive others when they harm us. As we dedicate ourselves to prayer daily, God will fill us with a spirit of forgiveness and love. Remembering always, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples if you love one another.” (John 13:35)
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
