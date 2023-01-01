I once had a neighbor named Don. He was a retiree from Chicago who allowed me to hunt his land in Tennessee. His wife had passed away years earlier and so he did little more than sit on his porch and drink. Many times I had invited him to church and given him the gospel but he had always politely declined. One day I went by and, as usual, I invited him to take Christ as his savior and to come with me to church. He listened in silence but after my invitation he said “preacher…I just sits on my porch and drinks my beer and watch these animals. My wife was a ‘religious woman’ and she begged me to go to church with her, but I never did. I’ve done what I want, lived like I want, drank, and sinned and cussed all my life and I am not going to walk into a church like some hypocrite and beat on my chest and ask God to forgive me now at the end of my life”. It was once of the many resolute ones I’ve encountered over the years. Nonetheless I pulled out a little gospel tract and said, “ok Don, I won’t bother you about it any further”. I drove away feeling a strange sort of exasperation with old Don. ‘I felt he had put the final nail in his own coffin’ with that statement. Two or three days later I drove by Don’s place and there was an ambulance and two sheriff’s deputy vehicles in his yard. At exactly the moment I drove by they were carrying Don’s body out in a black body bag. Perhaps the very day I was there, or the next, Don faced the God he’d rejected. Even now I wonder if that gospel tract was wadded up in the trash like the others or was it in his hand. Deuteronomy 31:14 tells us “And the LORD said unto Moses, Behold, thy days approach that thou must die…” Psalm 39:4 warns us all “LORD, make me to know mine end, and the measure of my days, what it is; that I may know how frail I am”. Sir / Ma’am I remind you that you have a determined number of heartbeats and days. Your very life is measured down to the second and the clock is ticking. How many heartbeats are left? Hebrews 9:27 tells us our death is appointed. How much longer will you refuse to take the loving hand of God who, despite all the things you’ve done, would gladly forgive you. One day your ‘house of clay’ (the body) will fail and you will face the fearful moment you fall into the hands of the living God [Hebrews 10:31]. Will you find Him angry that you refused His love and mercy? Will you find Him outraged that you denied and rejected His Son? [John 3:36] OR will you repent and believe the Gospel? [Mark 1:15] Will you reach out by Grace through Faith and trust on Christ Jesus? [Ephesians 2:8-9] As we reach on our calendar the turning point of a new year, what a way to begin it! No more turning over new leaves, no more half-baked resolutions; time is at hand to meet God! Calvary Baptist Church is a place where you’ll have your life changed! Where you’ll find God’s love waiting! Why put it off a moment longer!? Come and visit this Sunday! 903-729-5924 703 Gillespie Rd on the Loop across from Pizza Hut. Visit us on the web at Calvarybcpalestine.com.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
