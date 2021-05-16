The phrase ‘non sum qualis eram’ means “I am not now what I once was.” With that thought in mind, turn to the little letter from Paul to his friend Philemon.
It is very short so I’ll ask you to read it in the King James Bible and then proceed with our study. Paul is writing to Philemon on behalf of Onesimus, a runaway slave. Onesimus had been arrested and jailed with Paul, who tells him about the Lord and about salvation of the soul and praise be to God, Onesimus had enough sense to listen. He believes the scriptures and finds his place of repentance and trusts Christ Jesus as Lord.
Upon his release from jail, Paul sends him back to his master, a Christian friend of Paul’s named Philemon, with this letter. In the letter Paul addresses Onesimus’ crimes and failings as a slave and tells Philemon that although Onesimus had been an unfaithful slave ‘that was in the past and things are different now’ because Onesimus has gotten saved by grace through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ!
You ought to underline or highlight verse 11 and remember it. It reads “Which IN TIME PAST was to thee UNPROFITABLE, BUT NOW profitable to thee and to me:” I have my name written there beside the verse as a reminder of my own incarceration in the prison of sin.
There was a time when I was spiritually unprofitable to God and spiritually useless to men. But because of God’s mercy and grace and His great love – I am, like Onesimus, not what I once was. In years past I have failed to be a good husband, I have failed to be a good father, I have failed to be a good Christian. I’ve been unfaithful to church and unfaithful to the things of God. But glory be to God that there came a time when, like Onesimus, I got down on my knees before God and asked for forgiveness and mercy and repented (by the way, some don’t like that word so the NIV and NKJV delete repent from 46 verses of scripture, in 36 of those verses it is God doing the repenting). God commanded us to repent (Acts 17:30) which is not a work of self-righteousness, but an obedience to God no different than His command to “believe” the gospel (Mark 1:15).
Another amazing verse is 18 “If he hath wronged thee, or oweth thee ought, PUT THAT ON MINE ACCOUNT; and in Verse 19 …I WILL REPAY IT! Hallelujah that’s what Jesus did for me! I owed a debt to God for my sins and I couldn’t repay it so the sweet Lord Jesus Christ gave me a testimony with God – a Covenant written on a wooden cross on Calvary! It says to God the Father “if he hath wronged thee” (and let me just freely admit, I had!), “put that on mine account…I have repaid it”!
Paul goes on to ask Philemon to receive Onesimus back as a new and beloved brother in verse 16, even as Paul himself.
Can I ask you, “are you unprofitable to God”? Are you still in the grip of rebellion? There is an answer to all your questions and it’s in the Bible. All you Christians know that “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature…” (2 Cor 5:17). It makes perfect sense to you.
