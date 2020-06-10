Walking on the roof of his palace one evening King David saw a beautiful woman bathing herself [2 Samuel 11:2]. As anyone with half a bucket of sense knows, lingering eyes become lustful eyes and soon David discovered her name. Shortly thereafter he sent for her and lay with her and as you know if you read the chapter, it just goes all to pieces from there. In chapter 12 God revealed the whole sordid tale {lust, adultery, conspiracy, murder, and betrayal} to his prophet, Nathan. Not only did God reveal David & Bathsheba’s defilement, but he also revealed another story of betrayal to Nathan – we read of how Nathan was then sent to confront David and of how he began by telling David the story we read in chapter 12:1-4 “And the LORD sent Nathan unto David. And he came unto him, and said unto him, There were two men in one city; the one rich, and the other poor. 2 The rich man had exceeding many flocks and herds: 3 But the poor man had nothing, save one little ewe lamb, which he had bought and nourished up: and it grew up together with him, and with his children; it did eat of his own meat, and drank of his own cup, and lay in his bosom, and was unto him as a daughter. 4 And there came a traveler unto the rich man, and he spared to take of his own flock and of his own herd, to dress for the wayfaring man that was come unto him; but took the poor man's lamb, and dressed it for the man that was come to him”. Much can be learned in these two chapters and we could use the whole page naming just the topics that await the student of scripture. But time would fail us, so in just a few moments let me just tell you some things you should consider. God knows every little thing about us. He knows your steps, your words, your thoughts. The rich man’s greed and cruelty is known unto God. The very number of sheep that stood grazing in the rich man’s fields is known unto God. The God of the universe sat in the poor man’s house and watched his children play with that little ewe lamb. He who balances the sun with a thought and turns off the stars was there beside David on that roof and he was there in the room as David and Bathsheba defiled themselves. Those of you who feel little and unnoticed – may I just ask you: If God knows all about the life of every little sparrow and every little ewe lamb, do you suppose for a moment that He has not sat beside you in those moments when you felt alone? God loved that poor man and arranged that his story should be told thousands of times over thousands of years. He used that little ewe lamb to humble a King. Over a thousand years from now we shall all see the rich man face the judgment for this deed. We shall meet the poor man and know his name in the unfathomable eternity ahead. No, not one little ewe lamb goes unnoticed. God knows your rising up and your lying down. You have not been really alone a single moment in your life! Come and join us at Calvary or visit us on the web at www.calvarybcpalestine.com We’re across from the Pizza Hut on the loop. 903-729-5924.
Religious Column:One Little Ewe Lamb
- By Malcolm Harrison
-
-
