Is the life we are living causing others to reject Christ? That’s a heavy question. But, unfortunately, the way we live our Christian life makes a difference. It’s like seeing a friend floating down a river, he can’t see ahead, but you see the turbulent rapids ahead and you try to warn him, but he won’t listen.
Someone said, “Christians have an image problem.” Sadly, it’s more likely that we have an integrity problem. We judge others, revealing the absence of Christlike love. Some are hypocritical. Paul said, “For I know that nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh; for the willing is present in me, but the doing of the good is not. “Owning your sin is different than living in it; confession is not an excuse for complacency. The cure for hypocrisy is to accelerate your walk and humble your talk”. (anonymous)
Finally, we tend to develop relationships with people who share our values. Are we truly seeking meaningful and authentic relationships with non-believers? We learn from situational and observational circumstances. The non-Christian observes us in life and at work and develops conclusions. Jesus sought out people who had different lifestyles, ate and traveled with them. This drove the religious leaders crazy. Sadly, this practice can still be scandalized today. Be warned, people know when you look at them as a “project” rather than a person.
Our lives must exabit the love of Christ. I like the translations of 1 Corinthians 10:32-33 (TLB), “So don’t be a stumbling block to anyone, whether they are Jews or Gentiles or Christians. That is the plan I follow, too. I try to please everyone in everything I do, not doing what I like or what is best for me but what is best for them, so that they may be saved.” Paul speaks of Christians but the same is true of the non-Christian.
Yes, we’re flawed, saved by grace alone. Jesus said following Him would be difficult. Blessing and hardship are not mutually exclusive. The disciples left everything to follow Christ, for “a hundred times as much” blessing in return (Mark 10:28-30). As believers, we must have a genuine desire to do what is pleasing to Christ in all things. In many ways, it is after a person is saved that the struggle against sin begins. Satan must work harder once Christ becomes the focal point of our lives and he will use our shortcomings to cause others to turn away.
Our friends that are unbelievers don’t comprehend this. “They do not know nor do they understand; They walk about in darkness”. (Ps. 82:5) We must strive to live as a holy life as possible, develop friendships outside our comfort zone, and seek the power of the Holy Spirit to guide us in our interactions with others. Then and only then, will the unbelievers that are floating down the river of life to disaster, grab the lifeline we throw them.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling. He is retired and a member of Norwood Heights Baptist Church in Palestine.
