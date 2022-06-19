You only have to a little spend time watching the news, social media, or reading a newspaper to realize that Satan and his minions are present and at work in our society. “We know that we are of God, and the whole world is under the sway of the evil one.” (1 John 5:19) What we face daily is not caused by a political party, liberal ideas, or an extreme platform. It is a manifestation of evil. We are involved in a spiritual war between light and darkness and as Christians, we can no longer sit quietly in the pew.
The Bible teaches us that in the days leading up to the return of Christ, evil people will grow more evil. In 2 Timothy 3:1-5, Paul list nineteen character descriptions of how evil shall overtake people. “But know this: Difficult times will come in the last days. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, unholy, unloving, irreconcilable, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, without love for what is good, traitors, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding to the form of godliness but denying its power.” Avoid these people!” Paul continues in (vs. 13) by stressing that evil will get worse. “Evil people and impostors will become worse, deceiving and being deceived.”
Evil in our world is spawned by Satan. Theologians use the term “theodicy” in an attempt to justify God’s actions and explain the evil we experience in the world. Countless books and journal articles have been written on this topic all along ignoring the simple words of Jesus in a parable. “An enemy has done this.” (Matt. 13:28) Paul wrote in 1 Peter 5:8, how the evil one prowls around looking for someone to devour. Many may deny the existence of Satan but they cannot deny that Satan is part of the biblical story from the beginning of creation to the moment Christ crushes him. He is not a mythical dragon or a character with horns in a red suit he is a reality and a clear and present danger. He is a sophisticated liar who can cause good to appear evil and evil to appear good. The threats we see against the foundations of Christianity are not going away. I would suggest they are going to get worse. So how can we overcome this evil that looms all around us? Paul speaks with a grim background of his experience in Rome he addresses evil by saying. “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Rom. 12:21) As children of a living God, we know that one day we will see Him but as long as we are on this sinful earth evil shall be in our midst.
There are ways to overcome evil through the Spirit of Christ. Love is the first and foremost tool to destroy evil. Jesus commanded us to love one another. We must love others as Christ loved us. To truly love we must constantly seek peace. Christ wants us to live in peace with our families and neighbors. Overcoming ever requires power and we draw that power from prayer and Bible intake. Evil is all around us and through prayer and immersing ourselves in the holy Word of God we can overcome evil. I urge you to stand strong in your faith. Trust in the Lord. I am reminded of a statement that the great Billy Graham said about sin and Satan's attacks in this world. He said, “I can stand strong because I have read the Book and I know how God’s story ends.”
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
