Want to read how bad things are? Read on-line “20 Best Passover Dinner menu ideas for 2021”. “Our Ten Best Passover recipes”. One site offered that the “Passover meal” is rife with tradition, but that doesn't mean your meal has to be completely conventional”. If we go back to the Exodus and read chapter 12 it will leave us wondering “How in the world did we get from the precious allegories and types shown in the Passover to this God insulting debacle”? How in the world did it get from the sacrifice of the Old Testament Lamb and the New Testament Lamb to Dinner Menus and “fruity Sangria cocktails with red wine for your Passover cocktail?” Jews are also selling their leavened bread to their Rabbi {since they can’t keep unleavened bread in their homes during the days of unleavened bread and Passover}. This way the rabbi can sell it back to them after the Passover. Do a little reading on the internet for Passover Dinner and I promise you that if you’re ‘looking for a city whose builder and maker is God’ you are going to be surprised at how this wonderful miracle of God has been diluted down to Dinner menus and cocktail recipes. I wish I could add about 90% of Exodus chapter 12 here for you – you need to read it. I wish we could spend 30 minutes discussing that terrible plague of the First Born of Egypt and That First Born of the Jews and all the incredible prophetic allegories of the plague and Passover. The picture of the blood of the lamb applied to the doorposts of the Jews * The glory of the blood of the Lamb applied to the hearts of all who will come! [Exodus 12:7, Ephesians 2:8-9] The church does not and never did celebrate easter as it was nor as it has become. It celebrated the Passover and the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. This week has been the “time of remembrance” of how God delivered his ‘chosen earthly people’ from their bondage into the promised land and of his promise that he will do so again in the future [Zechariah chapter 14]. On Sunday morning early the resurrected Lamb of God walked out of a tomb having become the author and surety of a ‘better testament’ [Hebrews 7:22] having an unchangeable priesthood and ‘able also to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them’ [Hebrews 7:24-25] *and if that doesn’t make you want to shout GLORY, have your pulse checked! All those Old Testament priests died and were buried and left you needing another sacrifice and another priest to offer it. Oh, but not now! Now we have THE priest of God. Now we have THE lamb of God! Now we celebrate the “Eternal Redemption” [Hebrews 9:12] that our RISEN Lord Jesus obtained for us! Amen and Glory! Now we celebrate the offering of Christ who, by his one offering, hath perfected forever them that are sanctified”. Ya’ll pardon me for minute here while I shout and praise the Lord for putting me in that ‘perfected forever’ category! No, we ain’t celebrating Herod’s murderous easter [Acts 12:4] this Sunday, we’re celebrating that “wonderous story” of the Christ that died for me and for you! We’re celebrating the Sunday morning ‘stone rolled away’ HE IS RISEN day! I hope you’ll join us this “Resurrection Sunday”. You’re Invited to Calvary Baptist Church. Visit us on the internet www calvarybcpalestine.com 903-729-5924
Religious Column:Passover & Resurrection
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
