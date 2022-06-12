Have you ever felt that circumstances were impossible? Soon apathy sets in, you can’t think about anything but the problem or circumstances that eat away at you. How is it that despair and problems get such a hold on us? Perhaps we are facing overwhelming pressures and we just want to give up. The apostle Paul approached the end of his life in prison. He could have gotten mad at God or felt sorry for himself. But instead, he encouraged those around him to trust in God. The prison epistles Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, and Philemon are so named because they were written by the apostle Paul during his incarceration in Rome. He wrote to the Ephesians; “Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” (Ephesians 4:3) Peace is a state of reconciliation and love where believers support one another.
When circumstances seem impossible and we are filled with apathy and anger, it might be time to check our compass. Maybe we are not where God wants us to be. The feelings we are having are not of God. Despite Paul’s suffering, he felt peace. Paul’s unshakable faith and peace came from the profound intimate relationship he had with the Lord. As Christians, we are in Christ but that does not mean the relationship we have with our Father is where it should be. Are we where God wants us to be in a society that appears to have turned its backs on God? The world is of the flesh and Christ tells us to not be of this world. It is impossible to be where God wants us to be while we are still filled with apathy and anger over our circumstances. Paul charged the Colossians, “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” (Colossians 3:17) In all of Paul’s suffering, there was one foundational truth; God’s supernatural power would provide the ability for him to endure all things. Paul wrote to the Philippians, “I can do all things through Christ who is my strength.” (Philippians 4:13) We will never be able to understand the depths of God’s love for us, for it is infinite and unfathomable. God is unchanging. Jesus made Himself available to His disciples but they had to choose to follow Him and obey His commands. So it is with us. God is there for us but we must choose to follow Him. “Then Jesus said to His disciples, “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.” (Matthew 16:24) To take up the cross of Jesus we must give ourselves to Him totally. We must be a follower, not just a fan. We must come alongside fellow believers and support them and help them in their time of need. But before we can help others, we must fall before an awesome God and ask for peace during our times of apathy, discouragement, and fear. When we cry out to Jesus during the storms He will bring peace and calmness back into our lives. I close with the words of Paul, “May the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
