In 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, the Apostle Paul writes to the church, “Rejoice, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” As Paul had stressed to the church in Rome, he wanted the Christians in Thessalonica to know you have glory in the fact that “From Him and through Him and to Him are all things. (Romans 11:36) Have you ever prayed for a lost friend or family member and over time your commitment to pray for them grew weary? Feelings of disappointment within you swell due to their indifferences, because they see no need for a savior, or they simply do not believe in God. The Greek word for “ceasing” is “adialeiptos” which literally means to “pray interruptedly and incessantly, without omission or intermission.” Let’s consider the gift of faith which comes from God and how we can be encouraged during these times.
As we saw earlier in Romans faith is the gift of God and this gift should encourage us to pray unceasingly even more so during times of disappointment. We must remember our responsibility is to sow the seeds of the gospel, but it is God who brings the harvest. I remember a dear friend and pastor sharing this analogy with me after a family member failed to respond to the message of Christ. He said suppose you have prepared for that family member a wonderful meal of all the things they love to eat. You set an eloquent table only to have them refuse to eat. How disappointing this would be. The point of the pastor’s story is that we can only give them the opportunity (set the table) they must make the choice (to partake). Some might say, what hope is there for these people? It relies on the sovereign, mysterious work of the Holy Spirit. God is calling us to pray without ceasing that the Holy Spirit will work in the hearts of our friends and loved ones who are lost and create that childlike faith to receive the Gospel.
Praying without ceasing may seem like an impossible task but if we think about it for a moment; when was the last time we had to think about taking a breath? God has given our bodies the ability to go on auto-pilot while we live, we can breathe and do many daily tasks. Prayer can be just as continuous as breathing. We don’t think about breathing when we carry on conversations with friends and family, the same is true with prayer. Having a constant conversation with our Lord should come naturally. Consider the fact that the average person has 12-60,000 thoughts a day with many being negative. What if our thoughts were transformed into thoughts and prayers to God, what a radical change would that have on our lives? (Rom. 12:2)
Our hearts should overflow with gratitude that we can pray because the Holy Spirit worked within our hearts and we received the gift of salvation. Without the gift of salvation, we would not have the ability to pray. “But God, being rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in our transgressions, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved),” (Eph.2:4-5) So never stop praying for that the lost family member or friend. Constantly bring their names before the throne of grace expecting the Holy Spirit to move in a mighty way. In Luke 11:9-10 we are told to ask, seek and knock and doors will be opened. By asking we make our desires known to God. As we continually seek our spiritual direction is formed and when we refuse to never cease knocking our determination is declared before God. Stand strong in the faith, asking God expecting His will to be done, and wait and watch the mighty power of God.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
