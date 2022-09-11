And, it shall be with him, and he shall read it all the days of his life, that he may learn to fear the Lord his God and be careful to observe all the words of this law and these statutes” (Deuteronomy 17:19 (NKJV). But, interestingly our prosperous generation's search for the purpose, meaning, and value of life leaves us with a sense of distress and emptiness, and isolation. And why not, our society is filled with children with no father, abuse, violence, gender indoctrination, and the sexualization of children. How tragic. How do we change our world? Revivals, programs, and VBS or not the answer anymore for the majority. We must become the conduit through which the gospel flows to our lost and dying world. To do that we must become the evangelist that our Lord calls us to be. “But in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you, yet do it with gentleness and respect,” (1 Peter 3:15) God’s Word tells us, “And we proclaim Him. Admonishing every man and teaching man with all wisdom, that we may present every man (and woman) complete in Christ” (Colossians 2:28). Our pastors and churches must come together to fight this serious problem that has infected our society like cancer. As Christians, we must stop talking about “church” to the lost. It means nothing to the lost anymore; they have preconceived ideas in their mind that prevent them from feeling the church is relevant. Instead, develop an “Everyday Witness”. Put the fear of offending someone aside, study, and learn how to share your Christian faith daily in all the things that you do with friends and strangers. You say, Do I need to carry my Bible around in my hand? No, you carry the Word in your heart. The Holy Spirit will guide your speech. We all must live and share the gospel everywhere we go, with whoever we interact with. Please let me be clear on this point, you begin to truly live the Word when you walk shoulder to shoulder with Christ. People must love and trust you before they will accept the “Community, the Community of Christ”. They want to belong. Some think of “community” as small groups. Friend, it is bigger than that. The community is the core of who we are.
Our churches are filled with members who are not there because of the Holy Spirit-filled pastor, are the music, they attend for many other reasons. They attend due to holding the same interest as other members, hobbies, and social values. Many church members consider the process of attending church as a social event. When we attend church it should be a spiritual experience of worshiping our wondrous God. To break out of this cycle that has continued for decades we must come out of our shells and take our community into uncharted waters. There is a way to do this, I call it ”Proactive Evangelism”; the art of breaking down all the walls between you and a stranger, in a short time and allowing the Holy Spirit to plant a seed, you have a providential meeting. A meeting that God directed and brought about, not you. When you pray for God to give you opportunities, amazingly the fear and pressures, of sharing the gospel will fade away. Your job is to make a friend, love them, build trust, and then when God moves, invite them into your community. We must always remember that we carry Christ in our hearts and when we allow Him, He will do great things. Consider Nehemiah, he heard of the need of his people and wept. We must come to a point where we weep in our prayers for the lost. I challenge you to pray and ask God to move in your life and I promise He will. God will provide us strength for our journey. Remember the words of Isaiah 55:11, “So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.”
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
