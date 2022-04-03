Paul, preached, “Indeed, all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.” (2 Tim. 3:12) We live in a world that has fallen into sin, and many challenges face the believer who has not only trusted Christ for salvation, but is also ready and willing to deny self, take up his cross, follow Christ’s example, and say without compromise, “ Thy will, not mine, be done.” A new Christian grows in grace and maturity in faith over a period of time. While others may struggle in and out of faith and fall prey to the worldliness and Satan’s ploys.
Sadly, many believers, although saved by grace through faith in Christ, refuse to move past the elementary stages of the Christian life. They constantly spend time laying the same foundations. They simply remain in spiritual infancy and keep repeating the early stage of their Christian faith, over and again, without pressing on to long-term spiritual maturity. As result of their spirituality immaturity, they never receive the true blessing of their faith and many times they find themselves falling back into their sinful nature. Others are falsely taught that becoming a Christian will provide a “golden ticket” of prosperity, with numerous earthly blessings and a free pass from God, to prevent or remove difficulties from their lives. This is a lie and not what the Bible teaches. In fact, the Bible teaches the contrary. We live in a fallen world with a spiritual enemy who prowls around as a roaring lion seeking to devour, destroy, or deceive us. To survive the traps of the devil we must put on the whole armor of God and put self aside. Jesus said, “Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” (Matthew 10:16)
Jesus clearly told us that in this world, those who believe in Him would suffer persecution and pain, and Paul expands that truth by adding that all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will be persecuted. James encourages us by explaining that those who persevere under trial, on the journey to maturity, will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love Him, and He exhorts us to consider it all joy when we encounter various trials. (James 1:2)
Paul had a sense of urgency as he wrote this final letter before his death, to remind us that all who live godly lives in Christ will certainly suffer persecution. But we have many promises such as the one in Romans 8:35 “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword?” As we grasp this truth we can hold tight to the words of Christ, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” How glorious to serve such a powerful and living Lord.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
