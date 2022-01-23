I think it is safe to say that both Christian’s and non-Christian’s are familiar with David’s 23rd Psalm. The Psalm has been transcribed onto jewelry, clothing and it has been beautifully framed and hung in our home and churches. It is also interesting the Hollywood movie industry scripts in this Psalm and the Lord’s Prayer to bring some sort of religious symbolism to the screen. In the ABC Movie “Lost” the writers transcribed the Psalm, with “the shadow of the valley of death” because it was more appropriate to the character. Are we glancing quickly and flippantly through the scriptures like the one who looks in a mirror but forget what he has seen, (James 1:23-25) or we truly looking deeply into God’s Word to find the meaning and application in our lives today? Let’s look for a moment at this beautiful Psalm.
David using the “Shepherd” as a theme was not an analogy. He had been a shepherd and he understood the relationship between the shepherd and his sheep. He makes this comparison because what he had been to his sheep, God was to him. God was his personal Shepherd. David knew that if the sheep were left to wander, they would become lost and perish. Because he has his Shepherd he can confidently say, he has everything he needs. How many of us trust our Shepherd to save us for eternity but falter in our faith to trust Him to provide for our daily needs.
The Shepherd provides David’s spiritual needs, (vs. 2-3). Just as David would ensure his sheep did not go into rushing waters and be swept away, he knows God will direct him. He proclaims his Shepherd provides green pastures, still waters that comfort his spirit and meets his spiritual needs. Life’s events often leave us with anxiety and spiritually exhausted, but our Shepherd is always there to restore us. David had beat off wild animals with the rod and pulled his sheep to safety with his staff. He knew danger was always lurking to harm his sheep and he was constantly vigilant to protect them. We can have the consolation and peace that we are protected by the Shepherd’s rod in one hand and His grace in the other when we travel through the dark valleys ahead. David has the assurance that all his physical needs will be met by his Shepherd. As David knew his sheep were totally dependent upon him, as he was dependent on his Shepherd. His Shepherd had fed him, protected him and taken care of his every need. Like David, we must recognize and put our confidence in our Shepherd. He is our ever-present resource.
Studies have shown that sheep are more intelligent than once thought. Researchers have determined that sheep recognize their shepherd, remain in flocks for defense, possess problem solving skills , develop relationships and can distinguish good plants from toxic ones. Despite these abilities they still know their shepherd is their sole provider. What a blessing our Shepherd could be to us, if like David we looked to Him daily in every situation and decision to lead us by grace with His staff and fight off the enemy with His heavenly rod.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling.
