“And Elijah said unto all the people, Come near unto me. And all the people came near unto him. And he repaired the altar of the Lord that was broken down. 31 And Elijah took twelve stones, according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Jacob, unto whom the word of the Lord came, saying, Israel shall be thy name: 32 And with the stones he built an altar in the name of the Lord: and he made a trench about the altar, as great as would contain two measures of seed. 33 And he put the wood in order, and he cut the bullock in pieces, and laid him on the wood, and said, Fill four barrels with water, and pour it on the burnt sacrifice, and on the wood”. [I Kings 18:30-33] Notice that God told us here that the altar of the Lord was “broken down”. There is something here worthy of your making a mental note of: #1 God wasn’t broken down, nor has he ever been. No the angels were singing, the universe was still shouting glory to his name and glory of God was then, as it is now, just as miraculous as ever. Amen! #2 God’s great mercy wasn’t broken down! #3 His wonderful grace wasn’t broken down! #4 His power and majesty weren’t broken down! Amen! No, no, no! #5 God’s outstretched hand [Isaiah 5:25] was still stretched out to sinful man and still is today! So, what was broken down? The altar! Remember in the wake of Christmas that God provided a manger to show us how God came to man and he provided the cross to show us how man comes to God! The Altar was broken down. It was fallen in neglect and disuse. A lot of people in these ‘latter times’ [1st Timothy 4:1] are departing from the altar of the Lord in their life. They’re neglecting it and permitting it to go into neglect. The consequences and manifest evidence of this is on every news channel, in almost every governmental policy, in every UN Resolution against Israel. It’s abundantly clear to anyone with spiritual eyes who is among the real “woke” crowd. By which I mean the spiritually “woke”. Those who are awakened out of sleep [Romans 13:11] know what I mean. Everywhere one looks the prophetic clock’s ticking is evident. Let us go on: Noah built an altar. Abraham built an altar. Job built an altar. Moses built an altar. Every man and woman who loves God needs an altar at which to get alone with God worship him, at which to fellowship with God. Let the altar fall into disrepair and neglect and soon the relationship, the fellowship, the closeness suffers. The great emptiness returns. That sense that something is missing becomes more and more prominent. The fellowship of God requires attendance upon the altar. So we see the very first thing Elijah did in restoring the people to God and God to the people, was to repair the altar of the Lord that was broken down! Let this new year begin with repairing the altar of the Lord in your heart. Come near unto me Elijah said. I say to you, isn’t it high time to repair the altar of the Lord that has been broken down in your life? Calvary Baptist Church will show you how! We are located at 703 east Gillespie road in Palestine. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Service at 10AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM. Come be a part soon!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
