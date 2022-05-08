If you would, take 5 minutes and read 2nd Kings chapter 5:1-14. In short, Naaman was an honorable and ‘mighty man’ of valor but he “was a leper”, a very deadly and dreadful disease. Through an incredible series of events - ‘God works in mysterious ways’ - Naaman ends up taking a trip to see Elisha the great prophet of God in hopes that he’ll perform a miracle and cure him of his leprosy. However, he’s a skeptic and not knowing any better, he presumes that the great prophet Elisha will ‘perform’ some religious and somber thing. But Elisha isn’t a performer with birds and scarfs stuck up his sleeve and God isn’t a janitor who comes with mop & bucket to clean up on demand. He doesn’t bother even speaking to Naaman himself but rather sends a servant to tell Naaman to go dip in the Jordan River. No showmanship, no religious performance, no tent healing meeting nonsense – just simple faith and obedience. Naaman is outraged and embarrassed by Elisha’s indifference. You know, some people have ‘religious expectations’ and when their expectations aren’t met, they get huffy. But watch these lessons: 1 Naaman came for the “right reason”. He needs the help of God. 2 Naaman came at the “right time”. For a lost man there is no better time to go hear preaching – for God hath chosen the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe - before it’s too late! 3 Naaman came to the “right preacher”. Elisha IS God’s prophet. 4 Naaman came to the “right place” [Isaiah 12:6]. It most certainly does matter where you go to Church. 6 Naaman heard the “right message”! But Naaman came with the “wrong heart”. Haven’t we all seen this?! How someone whose life is wrecked and on the way to hell will, through the miracle of God’s guiding hand, end up in a good old fashioned Bible believing Baptist Church at just the right time, and hear just the right preacher, with just the right message BUT it falls on a hardened bitter angry heart and just makes them mad! Like Naaman! He has a wrong heart! When you’ve got a bitter callous heart that isn’t repentant and can’t be brought to the place of remorse for sin it doesn’t matter what is preached or who does the preaching. It doesn’t matter if everything else is right: the time, the place, the reason, the pastor or the message! Even the Lord of the living ‘Jesus Christ’ watched crowds of people turn away and reject his message. Paul, John the Baptist, Solomon, David, Noah, Peter…all of them saw people get offended and walk away. Because people often come for the wrong reason and they’re easily offended. When a heart is looking for a reason to be offended – a year’s worth of preaching won’t make a difference. There must be conviction. Thankfully Naaman’s servants talked some sense into him and he swallowed his pride, dropped his expectations and just did as he was told and God, who is rich in mercy, healed him of his leprosy (vs 12-15). You can take this to the bank friend: The right Church, the right time, the right reason, the right sermon preached by God’s man might just as well be preaching to a herd of cows when the Holy Spirit isn’t able to work in the heart. Malcolm Harrison is the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine on the loop across from the Pizza Hut 903-729-5924. Come bring the right heart and hear the right message!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
