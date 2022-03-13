Mark 3:1-2 {And he entered again into the synagogue; and there was a man there with a withered hand. 2 And they watched him, whether he would heal him on the Sabbath day; that they might accuse him.} Let’s notice some things about that text – We have in it our Lord, the only begotten Son of the Living God, about to do a miracle! He’s going to heal a man’s withered hand – something none of those present have ever seen done, can’t do themselves and they’re about to get to see it done not by a prophet but by the very Lamb of God! What a fantastic sight! What a wonderful thing to see! To be present to look at the Lamb of God and watch him do physically for this poor man what he’s done spiritually for me! I’d like to say again publicly “Praise God and the Lamb for that love wherewith God gave his only begotten son for me, to become sin for me, that through him I reached out by faith and repentance and had all my sins washed away in the blood of the Lamb and was granted the righteousness of the Lamb as a free gift”! Can you imagine getting to see this miracle?! But notice that these folk watched Jesus…not so they could see the Lamb of God! Not so they could see a wonderful miraculous instantaneous healing! Not so they could praise God for mercy! Not so they could get on their knees and lift up their hands to God in prayer & thanksgiving for His great love! No, they watched Jesus so they could accuse Him…insult Him…demean Him…drag Him before the counsel and blame Him and have Him stoned! As crazy as that seems to me, I’ve met people in the ministry who were much the same and doing the same thing. They look for something to condemn instead of looking for miracles and hope. Can I offer you some good Biblical counsel? Don’t let yourself get so busy looking for something to condemn and get mad about, that you miss an opportunity to see something good! Hey if you look long enough, close enough, hard enough at #1 Church #2 Friends #3 People in general #4 The Pastor #5 Your Spouse: YOU WILL MOST CERTAINLY FIND SOMETHING TO CONDEMN sooner or later. In fact, you’ll probably find it pretty quick regardless of whether or not it is legitimate or right! By the way did you notice that these men, who are all wicked and wrong and in sin, are looking at the perfect, clean, spotless, Lamb of God for a reason to condemn Him? Sometimes we come into the church with a bad attitude, a wrong attitude for worship. We’re tired…someone gave us a hard time today before we came to church, we’re stressed out, broke down, worn out and just in a bad mood. Next thing ya know we’re sitting there in our pew condemning everything we see…. The music is too slow, too fast, too new, too old; the pews are the wrong color; Mrs. so and so shouldn’t have said that; brother so and so needs to hush, he talks too much; the preacher is too soft, he’s too loud, he’s too long, he’s so happy, he jokes too much. Your wife / husband isn’t perfect, your pastor isn’t perfect, your church isn’t perfect, and your friends aren’t perfect. Come looking for things to enjoy and you’ll find them.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
