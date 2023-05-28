Like many who came before me and so many that will come after, I changed majors while making my way through college. I wanted to be an elementary school teacher right up until I volunteered to teach an elementary Sunday school class. Reality and fantasy split wide like a tree struck by lightning.
When my middle child said he wanted to change his major so he could become a middle school teacher, I cringed. Though pleased for him, it immediately brought back brutal memories of that most awkward time of life when limb length and body composition seem all awry and teeth grow in at absurd angles.
This child of mine—always creative and usually quiet—surprised me with the choice. But when I considered his scholastic history, one of his favorite teachers came to mind. Mr. Spooner ran a strict classroom and only called my son by his last name, a bit of military flair. He both demanded and earned respect from his students and, as it turns out, inspired one to continue this tradition. (I suspect there are others.)
He instilled confidence and my son knew Mr. Spooner cared. He invested his life in those kids. His sacrifice on their behalf made them want to follow.
My daughter, who graduated last week, plans to become a high school teacher and thanks to the Palestine Independent School District she has already had a lot of hands-on hours in a classroom. It has not deterred her intent, only spurred it.
She cares deeply for the kids she works with and the kids she is friends with. That does not mean it has been easy. She was the new kid in a small town high school. Entering during her sophomore year while classrooms were closed for Covid was not a simple transition, but she made her way.
What encourages me greatly is the encouragement she received from those teachers at the high school level. Unable to handle a classroom of kindergartners at church for an hour, I cannot fathom handling a room full of young adults in such a way that keeps some kind of order and includes teaching them academic as well as life lessons.
But that is what these teachers are doing.
She has come home many days talking about her education teacher Mrs. McGuire and a teacher she never even had as an actual teacher in the classroom, Mrs. Mason. These two women, like many others, have invested time and part of themselves into my child. It is an investment of the life-improving variety. It is the kind of investment that means my daughter walks away a better person.
It required sacrifice on their part. Yes, their job is to teach. It is what happens beyond the teaching that has improved her life. Teachable moments delve far beyond the English, mathematics or culinary arts. The teachable moments alter lives by shaping them in the mold of something greater, Someone greater.
Those teachers knew her enough to recognize struggle or heartache and engage beyond academics. Giving like that takes an emotional toll and physical self sacrifice, something that seems to be evaporating from society. It is always easier to just not engage.
I can recall a number of specific instances throughout the last year when my daughter faced a dilemma at school—everything from an unkindness to a technical or paperwork issue. Before I could suggest an option or look for a way to help, one of these two women usually already had.
I am so very thankful.
A lot of life as a mother is feeling like you need to advocate on behalf of your child, brave the world for them in some way. It is a humbling and graciously overwhelming moment when you see someone else do that with you, for you.
Tim Keller, the New York City pastor who went home to be with Jesus the day of my daughter’s graduation, often said that the good stories are the ones that point to the one true story. Citing characters or storylines in movies or books, he would expound on how they point to our sweet Savior.
These are the stories that tell us what is eternal, what is true and of the sacrifices made for us.
I think this is true of people in our lives also. These people’s lives, their stories, when lived well remind us of the greatest sacrifice of all.
The Spooners and McGuires and Masons of the world are doing that one student at a time. I can only hope my son and daughter will one day follow their lead.
Amy French is a former editor of the Palestine Herald Press newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.