In 2nd Kings 8:11 we are told that Elisha the prophet of God stood looking at a man whose future God had shown him. Seeing the deeds that were coming, it broke his heart and “…the man of God wept”. He wept because he was powerless to change it. He wept because there was nothing he could say or do to change this man called Hazael. Hazael even asked Elisha why he was weeping and when he was told, he denied it, he didn’t believe it. But sure as August is hot in Texas it fell out exactly like Elisha said. I can tell you there are some things that YOUR PASTOR CAN’T MAKE YOU DO and if he, [not she 1st Timothy 2:11-12] is truly called of God to be a pastor, these things break his heart. #1 Your pastor can’t make you love the Lord OR the things of God. For example, Jesus sent his Apostles out to start churches and ordained pastors over those churches. They represent the bride [Eph 5] and fellowship among the brethren and Christians in a right relationship with God, according to the Scriptures, desire the gathering of the church. Mark it down, “a Christian who doesn’t love the Lord doesn’t love Church” and vice versa – when a Christian doesn’t love church or the brethren [Psalm 122:1, 1st John 3:14, Psalm 84:10] they’re falling out of love with the Lord. *There is a world of difference between some who CANNOT attend church and someone who can but WILL NOT attend church. #2 Your pastor can’t make you pray. Even though your loved ones need your prayers, your church family needs your prayers, your country needs your prayers - [1st Thessalonians 5:17, 25], no matter how much he may desire it, your pastor cannot make you pray. I don’t even need to tell you, because you already know, a little sin, a little unfaithfulness, and little coldness – these are poisonous to the PRAYER life [Isaiah 59:1-3, Psalm 51:1-12]. If the Holy Spirit shows your pastor that your prayer life is suffering and aimless, it will break his heart for you. Why? because it means you are out of fellowship with the Lord and no pastor can endure knowing this [Psalm 51] without it making him heartsick for you. But though he may beg God for you, something he cannot do is make you desire the things of God and he cannot make you pray. #3 Your pastor cannot make you to enjoy the blessings and comforts of the Spirit filled life. That wonderful old hymn we sing at Calvary, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” – Oh ‘What a fellowship, what a joy divine, leaning on the everlasting arms’, what a blessedness, what peace is mine, leaning on the everlasting arms...I have blessed peace, with my Lord so near, leaning on the everlasting arms”. Surely, you know, your pastor wants that blessedness for you! But he cannot make you want it; he cannot make you reach out by faith and take it. Can I tell you something else? The Lord himself cannot make you #1 Love Him #2 Pray or #3 Walk in the Spirit. You alone are able to change these things and on the altar of a contrite heart is where it begins! If you are tired of the country club socials and you miss those old hymns, that old fashioned preaching, the fellowship of God’s people come visit Calvary Independent Baptist Church! Find us on the web at Calvarybcpalestine.com

