The answer to your chaos, confusion, fear, insecurity, turmoil, etc. and etc., is not to wear a mask and social distance. The answer to your chaos, confusion, fear, insecurity, turmoil, etc. and etc., is not to assert your independence and freedom by refusing to wear a mask and social distance. The answer to your uncertainties is in knowing God well. A.W. Tozer wrote, “What comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.” Tozer makes an excellent point. If you know God intimately, you will be at peace no matter your circumstances. I will let you know when I master that.
King David’s prayer in Psalms 72:17-19 sheds light here, May his name endure forever; May his name increase as long as the sun shines; And let men bless themselves by him; Let all nations call him blessed. Blessed be the Lord God, the God of Israel, Who alone works wonders. And blessed be His glorious name forever; And may the whole earth be filled with His glory. Amen, and Amen. (NASU) Surely Solomon is in view but, David is writing prophetically about the Promised One, the Righteous King. David correctly calls on the people of God to proclaim the greatness and majesty of the coming Messiah. Confusion gains a foothold and ultimately reigns in our lives because we fail to see and proclaim the greatness and glory of God’s Name.
David tells us to pray that the name of the Righteous King will endure forever, and not just endure, but endure as long as the sun endures. David also prays that the name of the Righteous King would increase (literally: continually put forth new shoots). Those are worthy focuses of prayer and prayers that are certain to be answered affirmatively. Any and all blessings that mankind receives will come in and through this Righteous King. At the end, all nations will call Him blessed. There is no other place to seek or receive blessing.
Verses 18-19 form a doxology that concludes Psalm 72 and also Book 2 of Psalms. “Blessed be Jehovah Elohim the Elohim of Israel” leaves no doubt who the Righteous King is. He alone works wonders. Some students of the Bible identify wonders as physical miracles while others see the grace and mercy poured out on rebellious sinners. In any case, His name alone is glorious and His Name will remain glorious for all eternity. In the end, the promise of Numbers 14:20-21 will be true, So the Lord said, I have pardoned them according to your word; but indeed, as I live, all the earth will be filled with the glory of the Lord. (NASU)
Chaos abounds because the proclaiming of God’s glory does not. Chaos, confusion, fear, insecurity, turmoil, etc. and etc., will fade away in direct proportion to how mankind blesses God’s glorious name, operates under His blessing, and calls Him blessed. Chaos, etc. will leave us in direct proportion to how well we see and know God. It seems that circumstances have very little to do with it. The more we submit to the Righteous King as revealed in the Bible, the more peace we will have. By the way, according to Hebrews 7:2, it seems that righteousness comes before peace. You will not, you cannot experience peace in your life until and unless you have righteousness. The more we bless His glorious name, the more serenity we will experience. The more we seek His kingdom, the more satisfied we will be with our circumstances. When the whole earth proclaims His glory, then and only then will righteousness and peace rule over our lives. What are you waiting for? What is stopping you?
