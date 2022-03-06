This past Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church we began a Chapter-by-chapter study of the amazing book of Isaiah (in Hebrew ‘Yeshayahu’) servant of the Lord who prophesied to the southern kingdom of Judah and Jerusalem. Since God’s people wouldn’t hear him, Isaiah was directed to write the ‘Call to Hear’ to the whole creation of Heaven and Earth the words that the Lord hath spoken. The opening is familiar and sad – especially to those among you who know the pain of having children who rebel against their parents. Stubborn and rebellious children who refuse to show respect and hear the counsel of their father. Verse 2 tells how heartbroken God is with his children “I have nourished and brought up children, and they have rebelled against me”. Some of you know that pain. Solomon wrote [Proverbs 10:1] “…a wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish son is the heaviness of his mother”. The generations have all known it “A wise son heareth his father’s instruction: but a scorner heareth not a rebuke” [Proverbs 13:1] and as well “A fool despiseth his father’s instruction…” [Proverbs 15:5]. There are many more but I’m sure you get the point. It tears the heart to pieces when our own children don’t have the decency to listen and learn. To see them suffer and go astray. But try to imagine, if we are so flawed and sinful, if we at our best are corrupted; and yet it tears us to shreds when our children corrupt themselves, what must it be like for our heavenly Father?! The perfect father! If you are among those who have such a child or more than one who has turned against you and renounced all your loving efforts to guide and steer them to a right moral standard, congratulations! You know more of God’s heart than many. You have a sense of his heartbreak. Chapter 1 vs 3 tells us “The ox knoweth his owner and the ass his master’s crib: but Israel doth not know, my people doth not consider”. Verse 4-7 contain 25 indictments levied by God against Judah and Jerusalem. *A sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity…children that are corrupters. They have forsaken the Lord and provoked the Holy one to anger. *Verse 5 Why should ye be stricken any more? More punishment will not turn you. How sad it is when a person reaches that place where no amount of punishment will turn them from their iniquity. Verse 6-15 contain God’s outrage and yet, even in his anger and even though his anger is just we see his mercy! Look at verse 18! “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool”! What love God has that He would say ‘Come now, lets you and me talk and restore you to cleanness!’ IF {I know some don’t like it, but here God said} IF you would only be willing and obedient, I will make it so that you shall eat the good of the land’. Still, he is willing to show love and mercy and kindness. Oh, what a God we have! Come and join us as we make our way through this fantastic book of Isaiah! Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine is on the loop at Gillespie rd. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Srvc at 10AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM. You’ll be glad you came!
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
