As we make our way through our study of Isaiah at Calvary Baptist Church the Lord has granted us to be shown by the great prophet Isaiah where all these present calamities are taking us and when. Chapter 27:1 gives us something to rejoice over – “the end of the Devil, Satan, the dragon, that old serpent [Revelation 12:7-9], Lucifer [Isaiah 14:12]”. Isaiah takes us to Jeremiah, to Daniel, to Zechariah, to Matthew 24 and onward into Revelation. Like a trip through time Isaiah speeds us along and lets us see it all the way to its end. The wars, the battles, the plagues, the causes, and effects. Through Isaiah the Holy Spirit lays out in no uncertain terms the coming events [See Daniel, Ezekiel, and Zechariah as well]. He tells us of the Lamb of God and of the Dragon who fell. He tells how Israel will be subjugated and persecuted during the time of the gentiles. How nations will be united against Israel and plot its destruction. In case you haven’t considered it, Isaiah was writing these facts 760 years before Christ was born and just as he said, here we are watching the lines be drawn, the sides being chosen. The stage is being set. The props are being put in place for the coming scene. The Tribulation – which, like Shakespeare’s plays are divided in Acts and scenes, - comes in parts and scenes. The Removal of the Bride of Christ, the advent of the Beast (also known as the Anti-Christ) and his False Prophet, the horrors of the Tribulation and destruction of the Beast & False Prophet. The Armageddon and Imprisonment of the Dragon, the 1000-year reign of Christ and then the great white throne judgment. The order is as certain as the Bible. Like Daniel told Nebuchadnezzar “the dream is certain, and the interpretation thereof sure” [Daniel 2:45] Revelation chapter 19 tells us again what Isaiah tells us here – God is going to slay the dragon. He shows us of the destruction of the unholy trinity – the dragon, the Beast and his False Prophet [Revelation 19:19-20 and 20:10] and here he tells us that the old, crooked serpent, the Devil, Leviathan will finally be punished. In Luke 22:31 Jesus told Simon Peter that the old piercing serpent, the dragon, the devil, “Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat”. When I think back and consider how Satan has tricked, misled, and deceived friends, loved ones, family members, I am furious at him. When I consider the results of his scheming and plotting, his treachery and lies that have wrought calamity and destruction and wickedness the world over, I see him as my adversary. I see him as mankind’s terrible adversary. When I consider how he has sifted the lives of so many, sifted my parents, my family, and myself. When I think about the countless millions of men, women, children whom he has ruined, tortured, destroyed and killed, who have suffered loss and tragedy at his hands, I look forward to seeing God bring out his “sore and great and strong sword to slay the dragon’ [Isaiah 27:1][Rev 20:10]. What comfort there is in hearing the Lord say “but I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not:” Amen! Praise the great and terrible God who upholds those who put their trust in Him! Trust the Bible, not man. Calvary Baptist Church awaits you! On the Loop across from the Comfort Inn. 903-729-5924.
Malcolm Harrison is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Find church services and columns online at calvarybdpalestine.com.
