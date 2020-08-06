“Finis Coronat Opus” {Latin} or The End Crowns the Work. I am often tasked with preaching at funerals and I always refer in my mind to this phrase. This week let me give you some thoughts to help you in dealing with the loss of a loved one as you attend their funeral. What is a funeral but an opportunity to pay what the great Christian man [Robert E Lee] called “The last sad tribute to the earthly remains of one whose acquaintance we so intimately possessed and whose presence we so fully enjoyed”. Each of us must one day receive our summons from the flesh to appear in the presence of ‘the Great and Terrible King over all the earth’ [Psalm 47:2] No one with the sense God gave a sack of nails actually thinks that “life ends” when the body quits. We each ‘know’ in our self that this body of dust [Genesis 3:19] which was taken from dust must itself return to dust. Why? Because dust cannot respond to the spiritual summons of God, we all eventually receive. Solomon said sooner or later ‘the silver cord {shall} be loosed, or the golden bowl be broken, or the pitcher be broken at the fountain, or the wheel broken at the cistern. Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it’. At a funeral people are faced with such grief, such loss when the agonizing absence of a loved one settles in. A place at the table will be empty. A chair will be vacant and a hole is left unfilled in our hearts. It has been said and I think it is true that “the terrible sadness we feel when a loved one is called out is the price we must pay for having had them in our life”. Is their place in our heart worth the price of losing them? YES! This is why wisdom tells us it is better to carve your name on the hearts of your loved ones and friends rather than upon headstones only. At 56 I find many names have been carved upon my heart and I am glad for it. A famous General once said “death is quickly gathering those whom I have longest loved, so that when he shall knock at my door, I shall more willingly follow”. I spend a lot of time in cemeteries and have seen many neglected and forgotten burial plots in old forgotten cemeteries. Grown over with trees and weeds and neglect. The gravestones broken and fallen. Of some nothing remained but indentions in the ground. I hope rather we mark our passing in hearts and memories of dear ones where visitors come often and linger longer. When preaching funerals I often say we should be thankful that God has given us this reminder, in the form of a funeral, that things cannot continue as they are. Our time is limited. In the midst of our lives we die. We shall all be rewarded for our labor! The wages of sin is death and shame and torment. The wages of Christ are eternal life, peace and to live forever in the presence of King of Mercy. The end of our life here crowns the work. What crown shall be placed on your head in the judgment? The crown of life? The crown of condemnation? Death is not the worst thing that can happen to a man. Calvary Baptist Church beside the vet clinic on Loop 256 in Palestine! 903-729-5924
Religious Column: The end crowns the work
- Pastor Malcolm Harrison
