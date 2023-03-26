Easter decorations are the worst.
Though I am sure my disdain for all things pastel colored does not help, bunnies and eggs are more than lacking.
(Yes there is a family history involving a biting, attacking pet rabbit, but that is irrelevant.)
Perhaps I am unfair.
What decoration could adequately celebrate the single most life altering event in all of history? While there is none I can conjure, I still feel the need to appropriately prepare my home, my heart, my mind for the most sacred of all holidays.
Scrolling recently through a social media feed, my ever-listening phone showed me a wooden Easter scene—simple, plain wood cutouts resembling the empty tomb, rolled away stone and freestanding cross.
Yes! This would work, at least far better than the aforementioned bunnies and eggs.
Spoiled by a handy and creative husband, I knew immediately this would be something he could make. When I showed him the image, he began nodding before I could finish the request.
“It’s construction should be exceedingly simple,” he said. He then told me I’d be building it.
I do appreciate his confidence in me, but we both knew I could not do this.
It was work only he could do.
He purchased the board and told me to draw the shapes—there was enough wood to make three whole scenes. He then proceeded to cut the shapes with his jigsaw. He often works that way: doing the most difficult tasks while humbly giving others the credit.
He lets me do the fun stuff and then applauds as if I were the skilled worker.
I began sanding with an oscillating multi tool sander.
As I worked carefully to smooth the edges and cut ends I thought about how this is the kind of reminder I always need.
I am a visual learner. I need to see, to hear the gospel every day.
It is so easy to lose sight, to forget the important stuff in a world where we are bombarded by the divisive, the negative. The truth is often hard to hear over the roar of the deceiver of this age.
The vibrating tool became more difficult to grip the longer I worked and brought my mind back to the physical task before me. My hands quickly grew sore and weary as I worked on each piece.
My husband inspected and then went back over each piece. Quality control, if you will.
Standing in the sunshine I thought about how satisfying the work was, even though this was not a difficult project, even though I was just doing the easy stuff. Watching the wood become smoother and the edges softening, I imagined professional woodworkers who have detailed and difficult designs and what must go into the work.
I thought of Jesus, the carpenter. He would not have had the tools we were using to speed along the simplest of tasks. He must have often grown weary as he shaped and cut and joined pieces together. He must have patiently and steadily worked his way through each project.
The creator of all things must have taken pleasure in limiting himself and working on a menial task. Maybe it helped him clear his mind. I imagined the things he would have built and how they would have enriched the lives of those around him.
Of course no one could have fully understood the magnificence of the One who created the very trees that would be cut and milled and eventually used to build, and in turn, create again. Whatever small satisfaction I derived from such a project, He must have experienced the absolute fullness, fulfillment when he took on a project—from creation to completion.
When we worked on the freestanding cross for the scene, my husband notched the wood for the cross beam. After using wood glue, he said he would add three small nails to hold it in place.
The reminder I longed forwas instantly more profound.
Jesus must have swung many a hammer, pounded in hundreds of nails.
I wavered in my task.
Jesus knew what was coming—always preparing for his own death. The significance of a nail going into the wood would never have been lost on him. Maybe his work was not at all a menial task to take his mind off of all that was going on. Maybe it was a way to focus it even more.
Perhaps he created a profession that would both satisfy a creative impulse and help him prepare for what must be done. Always looking ahead, He knew he would bear the burden alone.
It was work only He could do.
My non-existent poker face must have caught my husband’s attention.
“Everything okay?” He asked.
I unfurrowed my brow.
“Yes, it is.” I said.
Once complete with wood stained and dried, we moved the scenes to the kitchen table. My parents came by to spend some time and I showed them the finished work.
They were pleased when we told them to choose one to take and told my husband what a great job he’d done. He immediately deflected and told them it was my work even though we all knew he’d done what I could never do.
Amy French is a former editor of the Palestine Herald Press newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.